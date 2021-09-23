Dylan Davis of Glide and Addie Jensen of St. Mary’s of Medford were the individual winners in Wednesday’s Glide Invitational — “This Run’s for Maynard” — cross country meet.
Davis, a senior competing in his last home meet, posted a huge PR in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 39 seconds over 5,000 meters.
He finished five seconds ahead of freshman Vincent Savage of St. Mary’s. South Umpqua junior Andrew Sexauer finished fourth (19:55).
Jensen, a senior, finished first in the girls race in 22:07. Senior Allison Storts of Myrtle Point was second (22:14), followed by freshman Celeste Kilpatrick of Glide (23:05), junior Pauline Ngigi of Glide (23:09) and senior Ashley Radmer of Sutherlin (23:19).
St. Mary’s won the boys team title with a score of 32 points. Myrtle Point (28) and St. Mary’s (28) were the only two schools with full girls teams.
Eli Nicholson of Myrtle Point took first in the middle school boys 3,000 in 11:12. Jadelin Warner of M.P. won the middle school girls race (13:42).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 32, Glide 40, Sutherlin 75, Douglas 75.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Dylan Davis, G, 18:39; 2. Vincent Savage, SM, 18:44; 3. Cody Arnold, SM, 19:01; 4. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 19:55; 5. Logan Diaz McNeal, 19:56; 6. Nathan Masiel, G, 20:04; 7. Seth Rincon, D, 20:11; 8. Josiah Long, G, 20:20; 9. Aidyn Arwood, Sut, 20:21; 10. Noah Eichenbusch, G, 20:58.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Kahiki Nielsen, D, 21:05; 14. Alex Metianu, D, 22:04; 16. Travis Ragan, Sut, 22:34; 17. Zack Radmer, Sut, 22:35; 18. Connor Woodward, SU, 23:35; 19. Ian Arwood, Sut, 23:36; 20. Jack Pace, G, 24:22; 21. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 24:26; 23. Bobby Newport, G, 25:06; 24. Hudson Ferguson, D, 25:11; 25. Cameron Fugate, G, 25:18; 26. Peter Sheppard, G, 25:29; 27. Blayne Young, SU, 25:30; 29. Ty Hunter, D, 26:09; 30. Dominic Harper, G, 26:53; 31. Steven Sheppard, G, 26:59; 32. Conner Doppelmayr, Sut, 27:10; 33. Jason Stiles, D, 27:12; 34. Eli Arwood, Sut, 27:13; 35. Mathew Wanamaker, D, 27:16; 36. Dylan Manuel, D, 27:45.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Myrtle Point 28, St. Mary’s 28.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Addie Jensen, SM, 22:07; 2. Allison Storts, MP, 22:14; 3. Celeste Kilpatrick, G, 23:05; 4. Pauline Ngigi, G, 23:09; 5. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 23:19; 6. Madison Turner, Sut, 23:22; 7. Bekah Nicholson, SM, 23:49; 8. Sydney Godwin, SM, 24:35; 9. Hannah Long, G, 26:47; 10. Eliorah Dunnavant, G, 27:27.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 17. Jamie Gaskill, SU, 29:59; 19. Hailey Hall, Sut, 30:29; 21. Natalie Harris, DC, 30:50; 22. Kira Hunter, Sut, 33:03.
