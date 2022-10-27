EUGENE — Glide sophomore Noah Eichenbusch, Reedsport sophomore Clayton Wilson and North Douglas senior Logan Gant earned state berths in the Class 3A and 2A/1A Special District 4 cross country meets on Thursday at Lane Community College.
Eichenbusch finished sixth in the 3A boys 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 18.87 seconds. Douglas, getting a 10th-place finish from junior Seth Rincon (18:48.66), finished third in the team standings with 94 points and South Umpqua was fourth with 95. S.U. senior Andrew Sexauer placed 11th (18:52.27).
Wilson finished third in the 2A/1A boys race with a time of 18:25.67. Gant was seventh (18:36.73) and N.D. junior Wyatt Humphrey took eighth (18:45.46).
The Days Creek boys, led by senior Landon Kruzic's 14th-place effort (20:05.72), were third in the team standing with 90 points.
In the girls 3A/2A/1A race, the highest Douglas County finisher was Oakland sophomore Callie Sarnoski, who placed 14th (22:01.09). Senior Pauline Ngigi of Glide was 18th (22:13.74). The Wildcats took fourth in the team standings (142).
The state meets will be held Nov. 5 at LCC.
BOYS
Class 3A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 15, St. Mary's 78, Douglas 94, South Umpqua 95, Pleasant Hill 98, Brookings-Harbor 149.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 16:56.43; 2. Brayden Linton, Siu, 17:06.83; 3. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 17:12.24; 4. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 17:49.67; 5. Dylan Jensen, Siu, 18:05.49; 6. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 18:18.67; 7. Camden Linton, Siu, 18:29.40; 8. Vedder Anderson, PH, 18:29.94; 9. Cody Arnold, SM, 18:44.56; 10. Seth Rincon, D, 18:48.66.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 18:52.27; 18. Josiah Long, Glide, 19:27.85; 22. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 20:05.85; 23. Ayan Rao-Tiwari, SU, 20:08.55; 25. Jack Pace, Glide, 20:15.30; 26. Hudson Ferguson, D, 20:16.95; 31. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 21:12.71; 32. Lukas Hahn, D, 21:38.72; 33. Hudson Sales, D, 21:41.92; 40. Dmitrik Christianson, Sut, 22:18.54; 43. Connor Woodward, SU, 22:29.22; 44. Ty Hunter, D, 22:33.24; 49. Manny Mata, SU, 23:45.45; 50. Austin Bodenhamer, D, 23:46.76; 51. Vincet Undercoffer, SU, 23:51.17; 55. Alex Metianu, D, 24:23.75; 59. Hurrsh Misttry, SU, 26:08.71; 60. Austin Schonauer, Glide, 26:14.17; 63. Adrian Jones, Sut, 33:23.49.
Class 2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 20, Pacific 75, Days Creek 90, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon 99, Illinois Valley 103, Glendale 132.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Gianni Altman, GB, 17:09.51; 2. Patton Clark, Ban, 18:18.84; 3. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 18:25.27; 4. Curtiss Heier, IV, 18:25.47; 5. Damian Avalos, Ban, 18:30.23; 6. Owen Brown, Ban, 18:30.34; 7. Logan Gant, ND, 18:36.73; 8. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 18:45.46; 9. Carter Brown, Ban, 18:58.04; 10. Jay Brust, CA, 19:26.91.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 14. Landon Kruzic, DC, 20:05.72; 18. Elijah Vanderpool, ND, 20:24.41; 19. Marshall Haswell, DC, 20:26.77; 21. Levi Cullett, Gle, 20:34.42; 26. Jacob Parsons, ND, 20:57.76; 31. Trenton Ladd, DC, 21:33.83; 33. Joe Smith, Reed, 21:56.16; 35. Jude Lichte, Reed, 22:04.04; 36. Cohen Hooper, Oak, 22:06.63; 38. Matthew Harting, Oak, 22:21.43; 40. Tige Peterman, Oak, 22:34.55; 41. Isaiah Bloom, DC, 22:41.44; 43. Hayden Harris, DC, 22:49.62; 44. Isaiah Stromberg, Gle, 22:49.64; 45. Ethan Cullett, Gle, 22:50.31; 46. Drew Sawyer, DC, 22:56.03; 47. Stanford Cunningham, Oak, 23:03.51; 50. Juan Sotelo II, Gle, 23:24.84; 51. Odin Buckland, Reed, 23:26.86; 57. Elijah Gilinsky, Gle, 28:32.67.
GIRLS
Class 3A/2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 28, Bandon 67, Pleasant Hill 101, Glide 142, North Douglas 155, St. Mary's 161, Cascade Christian 177, New Hope Christian 193, Lakeview 195, Myrtle Point 239.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 19:44.48; 2. Danielle McLain, Ban, 19:49.16; 3. Alison Hughes, Siu, 20:54.07; 4. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 20:54.84; 5. Marley Petrey, Ban, 20:58.45; 6. Ada Millet, Coq, 21:17.57; 7. Addison McNeill, Siu, 21:18.16; 8. Maya Wells, Siu, 21:19.13; 9. Adylin Holbrook, Siu, 21:32.80; 10. Elizabeth Goeres, Lake, 21:35.11.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 14. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 22:01.09; 18. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 22:13.74; 19. Mia Piscopo, ND, 22:16.61; 20. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 22:33.36; 21. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 22:41.22; 34. Natalie Hescock, ND, 23:27.64; 41. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 23:58.86; 47. Celeste Kilpatrick, Glide, 24:41.21; 48. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 24:45.11; 50. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:04.50; 53. Brianna Wilkins, Reed, 25:13.16; 57. Savea Leholm, ND, 25:16.75; 59. Summer Smith, Reed, 25:31.03; 63. Whitney Hunter, D, 25:44.84; 66. Mariam Vanderpool, ND, 25:58.41; 69. Ava Murphy, Glide, 26:01.26; 75. Nicole Byard, Reed, 27:57.66; 76. Malayna Chase, D, 28:14.33; 77. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 29:27.26; 78. Jessica Easterly, D, 29:37.11; 80. Hannah Long, Glide, 29:53.82; 82. Sylvia Williams, Glide, 30:21.49; 86. Faith Drennen, SU, 33:03.24.
