Roseburg junior Eliza Eckman won her second race of the shortened 2021 winter/spring cross country season on Wednesday afternoon, but the Grants Pass girls edged the Indians in a dual meet at Stewart Park.
The Cavers finished in three of the top four spots and defeated Roseburg, 26-29.
The Grants Pass boys had five runners place in the top seven and won, 23-36.
“I felt the meets went really well,” Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. “It was perfect running weather. There were some soggy spots on the course, but they do such a good job of maintaining the park.”
Eliza Eckman covered the 5,000-meter layout in 20 minutes, 2.10 seconds. Madison Wilt of G.P. was second (20:04.60).
Roseburg sophomores Charis Childers (21:44.10) and Corinne Childers (21:47.00) finished fifth and sixth respectively. Junior Zoe Traul (22:19.90) and senior Miriam Childers (22:22.40) placed eighth and ninth.
“That’s a really good Grants Pass team, but I liked how our girls competed,” Nathan Eckman said. “The Childers twins ran really well and Zoe and Miriam worked well together.”
Wesley Powell of Grants Pass was the boys’ winner in 17:28.40, 12 seconds ahead of junior Ephraim Webber of Roseburg (17:40.70). RHS junior Preston Smith was third (17:42.20) and junior Brian Powell eighth (19:37.40).
“Ephraim was feeling a little off before the race, but was able to pull off a good race,” coach Eckman said. “Glad to have Preston back (from an injury). He really went for it and came up short, but ran a great race. Craig Ortega (11th place) ran a really good race.”
The Indians will be on the road March 17, facing Ashland.
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 23, Roseburg 36
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 20:02.10; 2. Madison Wilt, GP, 20:04.60; 3. Bailey Moritz, GP, 20:38.90; 4. Macy Sturley, GP, 21:00.20; 5. Charis Childers, R, 21:44.10; 6. Corinne Childers, R, 21:47.00; 7. Bela Marshak, GP, 22:01.60; 8. Zoe Traul, R, 22:19.80; 9. Miriam Childers, R, 22:22.40; 10. Sage Hartsfield, GP, 23:08.10.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 19. Stephanie Way, 29:54.90; 20. Ella Miller, 30:05.80.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 26, Roseburg 29
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Wesley Powell, GP, 17:28.40; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 17:40.70; 3. Preston Smith, R, 17:42.20; 4. Evan Tucker, GP, 17:50.70; 5. Matt Rieman, GP, 18:03.90; 6. Jaia Hannagan, GP, 18:34.30; 7. Jeremy Huff, GP, 19:19.00; 8. Brian Powell, R, 19:37.40; 9. Nathan Oliva, GP, 19:40.40; 10. Tyler Price, GP, 19:48.70.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 11. Craig Ortega, 19:55.00; 13. Hyrum McGinnis, 20:30.10; 14. Dominic Colvin, 21:49.70; 15. Carter Dryden, 22:01.70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.