PORTLAND — Roseburg junior Timothy Johnson finished 40th in the boys championship division of the Rose City Championship Invitational cross country meet on Friday at Rose City Golf Course.
Johnson covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 59.80 seconds. Logan Law of Milwaukie won the race in 15:17.20.
"Tim ran outstanding," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said.
The rest of the Roseburg boys competed in the silver division. The Indians, who were without their top four runners, finished 16th in the team standings with a score of 395.
Senior Milo Kirby led the Tribe, placing 64th (19:15.90). Sophomore Izak Hutchins was 78th (19:46.70). Olin Glister of Oregon Episcopal won the race (16:29.60).
"We had some boys who haven't run varsity before really step up today," Nathan Eckman said.
On the girls' side, Roseburg sophomore Sylvia Eckman placed 44th (20:37.80) and the Indians were 14th in the team standings (303).
Seniors Corinne Childers (55th, 21:00.90) and Charis Childers (57th, 21:02.00) were the next Roseburg finishers. Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley was the winner (18:25.70).
Summit of Bend won the team title (73).
"It was hot and smoky, and there were not PRs to be had," Nathan Eckman said. "Today was about competing and mixing up against the top teams in the state. This was such a good meet for our girls team as this wasn't an easy course.
"I'm super excited for the remainder of the season as the girls are rounding into incredible form at the right time."
BOYS
5,000 Meters
Championship Division
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — West Salem 78, Central Catholic 96, Lincoln 108, Franklin 118, Sunset 165, Ida B. Wells 171, Wilsonville 210, South Eugene 249, Summit 256, Cleveland 289.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Logan Law, Mil, 15:17.20; 2. Samy Anderson, Lin, 15:17.50; 3. Jack Meier, WS, 15:42.30; 4. Wesley Shipsey, CC, 15:53.80; 5. Kai Mitchell-Reiss, IBW, 16:02.30.
ROSEBURG FINISHER — 40. Timothy Johnson, 16:59.80.
Silver Division
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Siuslaw 97, Valley Catholic 106, Joel Ferris 125, Tigard 150, Mountainside 158, Clackamas 162, South Salem 185, Oregon Episcopal 193, Aloha 195, Astoria 252, Roseburg (16th) 395.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Olin Glister, OPS, 16:29.60; 2. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 16:37.40; 3. Braydon Lee, Bar, 16:52.70; 4. Shane Johansen, JF, 16:58.30; 5. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 17:08.60.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 64. Milo Kirby, 19:15.90; 78. Izak Hutchins, 19:46.70; 79. Noah Call, 19:47.10; 81. Ethan Bastian, 19:51.10; 93. Jaron Leeworthy, 20:17.10; 95. Isaiah Hutchins, 20:18.00; 104. Andrew Schnautz, 20:41.50.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
Championship Division
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Summit 73, Lincoln 92, Crescent Valley 157, Central Catholic 161, South Eugene 170, Lakeridge 172, Sunset 188, Tigard 222, West Salem 239, Grant 246, Roseburg (14th) 303.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Emily Wisniewski, CV, 18:25.70; 2. Ella Thorsett, Sum, 18:32.20; 3. Barrett Justema, Sum, 18:35.10; 4. Elia McGillis, CC, 18:38.90; 5. Josie Fale, IBW, 18:44.40.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 44. Sylvia Eckman, 20:37.80; 55. Corinne Childers, 21:00.90; 57. Charis Childers, 21:02.00; 72. Vikki Vanderwerff, 21:25.00; 102. Anna Vanderwerff, 23:21.00; 105. Jazlynn Landeros, 23:42.60; 108. Elliana Webber, 24:04.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.