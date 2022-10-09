Ngigi, Eichenbusch pace Glide runners at Escape the Rock meet TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT ROCK STATE PARK — Senior Pauline Ngigi and sophomore Noah Eichenbusch were the top finishers for the Glide cross country teams at the Escape the Rock meet on Saturday.Ngigi placed seventh in the girls 5,000-meter race in 25 minutes, 22.8 seconds. Sophomore Celeste Kilpatrick was 17th (28:09.9) and freshman Aubrey Groth finished 21st (28:43.4).Ashley Jentzsch of La Pine won the race (22:22.3). Bend (31) was first in the team race and Glide was third (82).On the boys' side, Eichenbusch placed ninth (20:25.9). Sophomores Josiah Long (21st, 23:26.7) and Jack Pace (23:51.7) were the next Glide finishers.Wyatt Montgomery of La Pine won the race (17:55.8). Bend (25) finished first in the team standings. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glide Meet Pauline Ngigi Noah Eichenbusch Sport Team Finisher Race Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Meet the hosts who help run Roseburg's most popular radio station William (Bill) Leenders Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway 150 years of Roseburg — A complex history of a city and state James (Jim) Peter Pynch TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Ngigi, Eichenbusch pace Glide runners at Escape the Rock meet Oregon State rallies for 28-27 win over Stanford Nix, No. 12 Oregon roll up offense in 49-22 win over Arizona No. 1 Alabama makes goal-line stand to beat Texas A&M 24-20 Mets stay alive with 7-3 win over Padres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.