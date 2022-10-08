PHILOMATH — North Douglas senior Mia Piscopo was the top Douglas County finisher in the Paul Mariman Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Piscopo placed 33rd in 23 minutes, 1.4 seconds over 5,000 meters. Adele Beckstead of Philomath won the race (19:36.8). The Philomath girls won the team title with a score of 36 points.
In the boys' race, junior Wyatt Humphrey of North Douglas finished 59th (20:04.1) and senior teammate Logan Gant placed 66th (20:19.9).
Jaden Owens of Cottage Grove was the individual winner (16:34.6) and the Philomath boys finished first in the team standings (46).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Philomath 46, Siuslaw 63, Valley Catholic 87, Marist 114, Cottage Grove 125, Klamath Union 173, Marshfield 211, Sisters 227, Cascade 238, Phoenix 285, South Umpqua (16th) 427.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jaden Owens, CG, 16:34.6; 2. Ben Hernandez, Phi, 16:39.9; 3. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 16:42.9; 4. Carter Bengtson, CG, 16:43.3; 5. Mateo Candanoza, Phi, 16:55.6.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 59. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 20:04.1; 66. Logan Gant, ND, 20:19.9; 72. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 20:34.6; 89. Ayan Rao-Tiwari, SU, 21:43.6; 94. Elijah Vanderpool, ND, 21:48.9; 97. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 21:58.6; 133. Connor Woodward, SU, 24:32.5; 135. Manny Mata, SU, 24:37.5; 139. Vincet Undercoffer, SU, 25:54.4; 145. Hurrsh Misttry, SU, 28:24.0.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Philomath 36, Siuslaw 81, Junction City 124, Klamath Union 128, Bandon 140, Central Linn 177, Sweet Home 196, Phoenix 200, Valley Catholic 202, Newport 222, North Douglas (11th) 247.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Adele Beckstead, Phi, 19:36.8; 2. Anika Jenson, Mol, 19:42.9; 3. Danielle McLain, Ban, 19:47.5; 4. Kyla Potratz, Pho, 20:14.0; 5. Ella Bartlett, Sis, 20:37.5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 33. Mia Piscopo, ND, 23:01.4; 66. Natalie Hescock, ND, 24:32.9; 83. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:47.5; 101. Mariam Vanderpool, ND, 27:50.9; 108. Savea Leholm, ND, 28:52.1; 122. Faith Drennen, SU, 37:36.9.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
