OAKLAND — The Oakland cross country teams hosted Central Linn and Pleasant Hill in the Gully Standoff race on Friday.
Oakland had three runners in the boys' race and two on the girls' side. Both distances were 3,000 meters.
Hayden Glenn of Central Linn was the top boy, covering the course in 11:34.89. Gemma Rowland of Central Linn was the girls winner in 14:09.36.
Matthew Harting (10th, 16:37.74) and Sarah Sigl (sixth, 18:11.09) were the top finishers for the Oakers.
BOYS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 15, Oakland and Pleasant Hill incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Hayden Glenn, CL, 11:34.89; 2. Ryan Rowland, CL, 11:36.32; 3. Toben Mast, CL, 12:46.58; 4. Austin Ratliff, PH, 13:16.83; 5. Karsen Lafayette, CL, 13:20.71.
OAKLAND FINISHERS — 10. Matthew Harting, 16:37.74; 11. Matthew Yates, 17:32.88; 12. Jacob Ocumpaugh, 18:33.01.
GIRLS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 15, Pleasant Hill and Oakland incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Gemma Rowland, CL, 14:09.36; 2. Camille Hicks, PH, 14:49.28; 3. Jenna Neal, CL, 15:32.82; 4. Tegan Running, CL, 16:50.75; 5. Sarah Murphy, CL, 16:57.76.
OAKLAND FINISHERS — 6. Sarah Sigl, 18:11.09; 8. Audrey VanHouten, 19:59.0.
