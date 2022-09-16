Oakland's Sarnoski wins Acorn Gully Chase race TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — Sophomore Callie Sarnoski of Oakland won the girls 3,000-meter race in the Acorn Gully Chase hosted by Oakland on Wednesday.Sarnoski covered the course in 13 minutes, 35.17 seconds. Junior Natalie Hescock of North Douglas was second (14:00.32).Junior Viggo Beck of Triangle Lake finished first in the boys race (10:38.09). Sophomore Clayton Wilson of Reedsport took second (10:45.05).BOYS3,000 MetersTEAM SCORES — North Douglas 32, Days Creek 40, Oakland 67, Glendale 71. TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Viggo Beck, TL, 10:38.09; 2. Clayton Wilson, R, 10:45.06; 3. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:56.82; 4. Logan Gant, ND, 11:02.8; 5. Landon Kruzic, DC, 11:49.84.OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Marshall Haswell, DC, 11:55.58; 8. Levi Collet, Gl, 12:22.88; 9. Elijah Vanderpool, ND, 12:30.42; 10. Joe Smith, R, 12:41.58; 11. Jude Lichte, R, 12:50.65; 12. Isaiah Bloom, DC, 12:54.67; 13. Jacob Parsons, ND, 12:56.75; 14. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 13:16.17; 15. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 13:17.46; 16. Cohen Hooper, O, 13:22.69; 17. Matthew Harting, O, 13:29.13; 18. Isaiah Stromberg, G, 13:33.74; 19. Trenton Ladd, DC, 13:39.15; 20. Tige Peterman, O, 13:41.05; 21. Drew Sawyer, DC, 13:48.57; 22. Dustin Wells, ND, 13:55.92; 23. Stanford Cunningham, O, 14:34.4; 24. Ethan Collet, G, 15:00.23; 28. Ian Bellando, G, 16:44.17; 29. Carlos Jimenez, O, 17:03.0; 30. Adrian Jones, Sut, 17:28.3; 31. Elijah Gilinski, G, 17:29.52; 33. Carter Jones, Sut, 21:41.42.GIRLS3,000 MetersTOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 13:35.17; 2. Natalie Hescock, ND, 14:00.32; 3. Summer Smith, R, 14:03.27; 4. Brianna Wilkins, R, 14:09.75; 5. Lyvie Shortt, TL, 14:11.44.OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 14:11.85; 7. Lolly Frost, ND, 14:17.46; 9. Elizabeth Andrews, O, 15:00.45; 10. Auriana VanHouten, O, 15:03.99; 11. Miriam Vanderpool, ND, 16:13.25; 12. Audrey VanHouten, O, 17:49.51; 13. Halyn Bollingberg, Sut, 21:52.66. Post a comment as anonymous Post a comment 