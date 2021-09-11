OAKLAND — Sophomore Natalie Hammond of Reedsport won the girls 3,000-meter race in the Acorn Gully Chase cross country meet hosted by Oakland on Thursday.
Hammond covered the course in 14 minutes, 11.65 seconds. Freshman Callie Sarnoski of Oakland was second (14:25.74).
Junior Gianni Altman of Gold Beach was the boys' winner (11:22.35). Glide's Dylan Davis (second, 12:22.95) and Nathan Masiel (third, 13:18.5) took the next two spots.
BOYS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Glide 21, Sutherlin 43, Oakland 72.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Gianni Altman, GB, 11:22.35; 2. Dylan Davis, Gli, 12:22.95; 3. Nathan Masiel, Gli, 13:18.5; 4. Gavin Sadler, Yon, 13:20.47; 5. Christian McClellan, Sut, 13:21.51; 6. Aidyn Arwood, Sut, 13:41.17; 7. Josiah Long, Gli, 13:53.47; 8. Noah Eichenbusch, Gli, 13:54.51; 9. Jack Pace, Gli, 14:36.46; 10. Josh Larsen, Oakr, 14:47.28.
GIRLS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 37, Glide 37, Sutherlin 50.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 14:11.65; 2. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 14:25.74; 3. Madison Turner, Sut, 14:52.03; 4. Pauline Ngigi, Gli, 14:52.38; 5. Celeste Kilpatrick, Gli, 15:02.0; 6. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 15:16.52; 7. Summer Smith, Reed, 17:05.06; 8. Hannah Long, Gli, 17:15.05; 9. Bella Eyler, Oak, 17:37.93; 10. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 18:10.13.
