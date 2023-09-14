Reedsport's Wilson, Oakland's Sarnoski finish first in Acorn Gully Chase run TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — Juniors Clayton Wilson of Reedsport and Callie Sarnoski of Oakland were the individual winners in the Acorn Gully Chase cross country meet hosted by Oakland on Wednesday.Wilson covered the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes, 10.8 seconds to take first in the boys' race. Sarnoski was first among the girls, clocking 12:38.0.BOYS3,000 Meters TEAM SCORES — Reedsport 26, Glendale 35, Oakland 59.INDIVIDUALS — 1. Clayton Wilson, R, 10:10.8; 2. Levi Cullett, Gle, 10:27.6; 3. Jude Lichte, R, 11:07.9; 4. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 11:13.2; 5. Creo Zeller, R, 11:38.7; 6. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 11:54.7; 7. Juan Sotelo II, Gle, 12:18.2; 8. Ethan Cullett, Gle, 12:22.9; 9. Joseph Fusco, O, 12:24.3; 10. Joe Smith, R, 12:31.4; 11. Isaiah Stromberg, Gle, 12:47.6; 12. Kyle Dillahay, R, 12:54.8; 13. Will Meister, McK, 13:17.4; 14. Tristan Rossbach, O, 13:22.9; 14. Cohen Hooper, O, 13:24.8; 16. Charles Bellando, G, 13:46.6; 17. Aiden Deaton, Sut, 13:57.3; 18. Ivan Murphy, Y, 14:29.3; 19. Stanford Cunningham, O, 14:42.4; 20. Tige Peterman, O, 14:43.9; 21. Vegas Lichte, R, 15:08.4; 22. Jayden Cole, O, 15:09.0; 23. Benny Ross, Gle, 15:37.1; 24. Ethan Johnson, Yon, 15:42.0; 25. Casey Wells, O, 15:53.9; 26. Xander Freeman, Gle, 16:10.0; 27. Devon Lawson, McK, 17:00.9; 28. Carlos Jimenez, O, 18:02.0.GIRLS3,000 MetersINDIVIDUALS — 1. Callie Sarnoski, O, 12:38.0; 2. Natalie Hescock, ND, 13:27.2; 3. Natalie Hamond, R, 13:55.8; 4. Summer Smith, R, 14:11.7; 5. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 14:18.1; 6. Marley Piscopo, ND, 15:04.1; 7. Myra Dion, McK, 15:16.1; 8. Hannah LeDoux, R, 15:16.1; 9. Brianna Wilkins, R, 15:23.0; 10. Zoe Vickers, O, 15:26.3; 11. Auriana VanHouten, O, 15:34.1; 12. Elizabeth Andrews, O, 16:09.9; 13. Aireal Moritz, Gle, 16:17.0. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work John Paul Colby Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman Death Notices for September 8, 2023 Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg residents speak out at town hall meeting Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn't enough for GOP U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results Atlantic League Glance Trump won't be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in the Georgia election case, a judge rules
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.