WILSONVILLE — The Roseburg High School cross country teams opened their seasons on Friday with a night meet hosted by Wilsonville.
In the girls junior 3,000 meters (under 15), Sylvia Eckman led the Tribe with a 23rd-place finish in 11 minutes, 52.9 seconds. Maelin Holborow finished 47th (12:46.5).
In the boys junior 3,000 (under 14), Roseburg's Isaiah Hutchins placed 72nd (10:33.8) and Roman Leaton finished 77th (10:41.3).
In the boys sophomore 3,000 (under 14), Luke Ohman finished 110th (11:52.5) and Marcus Lobo was 112th (11:55.0) for the Indians.
In the girls sophomore 3,000 (under 15), Julie Ojeda-Guzman placed 46th (13:33.2) and Rylie McLaughlin was 76th (14:25.7).
In the boys freshmen (under 14) race, Ethan Smith placed 23rd (11:05.5) and Hayden King finished 34th (11:21.9). In the girls freshmen (under 16) race, Molly Smith placed 14th (13:17.6).
"This was a great opener for us as our athletes competed very well in what were some brutal conditions," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. "Between the 90-degree heat, the smoke from the forest fires and a long bus ride ... I am so proud of each and every one of them."
3,000 Meters
GIRLS
Junior
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ana Peters, Lake Oswego, 10:28.2; 2. Sofie Howard, Lake Oswego, 10:50.2; 3. Anna Grunow, Sherwood, 10:51.0; 4. Amelia Campbell, Grant, 10:53.6; 5. Mira Danish, Central Catholic, 10:55.1.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 23. Sylvia Eckman, 11:52.9; 47. Maelin Holborow, 12:46.5; 72. Vikki Vanderwerff, 13:32.8; 74. Sylvia Smith, 13:33.3; 99. Haylee Blue, 16:00.8.
Sophomore
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Avery Meier, West Salem, 10:37.5; 2. Elyse Henricksen, Lincoln, 10:43.0; 3. Elissa Schaeffer, Sunset, 10:56.0; 4. Madison Zemper-Prill, South Eugene, 11:08.6; 5. Jocelyn Schnurbusch, McNary, 11:25.1.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 46. Julie Ojeda-Guzman, 13:33.2; 76. Rylie McLaughlin, 14:25.7; 81. Irelyn Weaver, 14:33.6; 94. Anna Vanderwerff, 14:59.0; 99. Addison Holst, 15:13.5; 104. Parislyn Brox-Raymond, 15:48.0.
Freshmen
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ellery Lincoln, Lincoln, 11:15.6; 2. Evylee Bugher, Sherwood, 11:24.9; 3. Tyler Thomas, Sherwood, 11:27.8; 4. Naomi Cesar, Sunset, 11:29.2; 5. Izzy Eggleston, Lincoln, 11:50.5.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 14. Molly Smith, 13:17.6.
BOYS
Junior
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brennan McEwen, Franklin, 9:01.2; 2. Zafer Courcelle, Franklin, 9:12.0; 3. Leaf McQuillen, Franklin, 9:15.2; 4. Jack Canaday, Central Catholic, 9:15.6; 5. Finn Lee, Lincoln, 9:17.4.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 72. Isaiah Hutchins, 10:33.8; 77. Roman Leaton, 10:41.3; 101. Izak Hutchins, 11:05.8; 136. Gabriel Konig, 11:59.2; 140. Kevan Trenkle, 12:23.7; 151. Noah Call, 13:04.7.
Sophomore
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Liam Wilde, Wilsonville, 9:29.1; 2. Kai Jensen, Cleveland, 9:29.3; 3. Conal Devine, Central Catholic, 9:40.4; 4. Greer Shorr, Central Catholic, 9:41.0; 5. Grady Gilkey, Grant, 9:42.6.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 110. Luke Ohman, 11:52.5; 112. Marcus Lobo, 11:55.0; 118. Simon Friedman, 11:59.2; 120. Ryne Wilson, 12:03.1; 145. Josh Hernandez, 13:09.4; 152. Henry Anderson, 14:11.5.
Freshmen
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Paul Hretcanu, Tigard, 9:41.6; 2. Kole Norman, Sherwood, 9:53.6; 3. Peter James, Lincoln, 10:06.1; 4. Ronan Olson, Sunset, 10:09.7; 5. Kaiji Alleman, Central Catholic, 10:11.9.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 23. Ethan Smith, 11:05.5; 34. Hayden King, 11:21.9; 71. Ethan Williams, 12:12.7.
