EUGENE — The Roseburg girls cross country team finished 10th and the RHS boys were 15th in the Class 6A/5A division in the Northwest Classic meet on Saturday at Lane Community College.
Junior Timothy Johnson led the Roseburg boys, finishing 31st in 16:34.30 over 5,000 meters. Senior Carter Stedman, running his first 5K of the season, placed 49th (17:01.80) and sophomore Roman Leaton was 89th (17:55.40).
"It would've been nice to get out a little faster at the start, but I was glad to be able to pace with Carter Stedman for most of the race," Johnson said. "He had an extraordinary first 5K. I'm not upset with my place and time at all. It felt awesome being out there with crazy, talented runners and having a good time while doing so."
Samy Anderson of Lincoln won the race (15:17.10).
On the girls' side, Roseburg sophomore Sylvia Eckman finished 34th with a time of 20:06.60. Senior twins Corinne and Charis Childers, who earlier in the day played a half of soccer for Roseburg, finished 55th (20:50.40) and 56th (20:50.50) respectively. Sophomore Vikki Vanderwerff was 58th (20:53.20).
The Indians finished ahead of North Sheldon and Sheldon in the team standings. Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley was the individual winner (17:42.80).
"It was really exciting being able to race almost all the teams in our conference today," Sylvia Eckman said. "It was rewarding to see how I placed in comparison to the other girls (in the SWC) and I'm super proud of how our team performed."
BOYS
Class 6A/5A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Lincoln 70, Franklin 79, West Salem 88, Ida B. Wells 130, Grant 220, Summit 222, Cleveland 263, South Eugene 265, Sheldon 274, Crescent Valley 304, Roseburg (15th, 438).
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Samy Anderson, Li, 15:17.10; 2. Kanoa Blake, CV, 15:17.80; 3. Kai Mitchell-Reiss, Ida B. Wells, 15:24.60; 4. Nathan Stein, Ash, 15:26.40; 5. Jack Meier, WS, 15:26.50.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 31. Timothy Johnson, 16:34.30; 49. Carter Stedman, 17:01.80; 89. Roman Leaton, 17:55.40; 128. Milo Kirby, 18:44.40; 148. Noah Call, 19:18.90; 153. Izak Hutchins, 19:20.90; 161. Joseph Latham, 19:43.90.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Summit 49, Lincoln 61, South Eugene 85, Franklin 135, Crescent Valley 178, Corvallis 187, West Salem 238, Grant 246, Ida B. Wells 281, Roseburg 300.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Emily Wisniewski, CV, 17:42.80; 2. Keira Saavedra, Li, 18:00.80; 3. Elia Thorsett, Sum, 18:06.20; 4. Barrett Justema, Sum, 18:08.50; 5. Josie Fale, Ida B. Wells, 18:22.40.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 34. Sylvia Eckman, 20:06.60; 55. Corinne Childers, 20:50.40; 56. Charis Childers, 20:50.50; 58. Vikki Vanderwerff, 20:53.20; 120. Jazlynn Landeros, 22:52.00; 130. Rylie McLaughlin, 23:22.90; 134. Noelle Kroeker, 23:31.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.