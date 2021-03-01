The Roseburg High School cross country teams are set to toe the line on Wednesday for their 2021 winter/spring openers.
The boys and girls will compete against South Medford in duals at Jacksonville Forest Park. The first race is scheduled for 2 p.m.
It will mark the first races for Roseburg since November of 2019 after the 2020 fall cross country season was moved back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The kids are really excited to run. It’s been a long time,” Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. “What they’ve been through (pandemic) is incredible. I’m super proud of them, they’ve been working really hard.”
The Roseburg girls return most of their top runners from last year led by junior Eliza Eckman, the daughter of the coach. The Tribe advanced to the 2019 state meet as a team for the first time since 2003.
Among the other returners are sophomores Charis Childers and Corinne Childers, junior Trinity Minyard and senior Miriam Childers.
The RHS boys lost their No. 1 runner, Zachary Traul, to graduation. Junior Nicholas Looper, who was the team’s No. 2 runner last season, isn’t running this season.
That leaves juniors Ephraim Webber, Preston Smith and Brian Powell as the top returners. Juniors Hyrum McGinnis and Craig Ortega and sophomore Gabe Simmons will likely fill varsity spots.
Smith isn’t expected to run Wednesday because of a rib issue, coach Eckman said.
“As long as they show up, compete and finish the race, it will be a successful day,” replied Nathan Eckman, when asked about his expectations.
Nathan Eckman is in his 23rd season as Roseburg’s head coach.
