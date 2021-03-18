ASHLAND — The Roseburg cross country teams lost dual meets with Ashland on Wednesday at Oak Knoll Golf Course.
Roseburg junior Eliza Eckman finished second (21:27.31) in the girls 5,000-meter race, but the Grizzlies claimed four of the top five spots. Corinne Childers, Charis Childers, Zoe Traul and Miriam Childers finished in the 6-9 positions respectively for the Indians.
On the boys' side, Ashland finished with a perfect score of 15 by taking the top five spots.
The top finisher for the Tribe was Preston Smith in seventh (18:19.76). Ephraim Webber was ninth (18:54.99).
"It was an incredibly difficult and windy course," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said.
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Ashland 15, Roseburg 49, Eagle Point incomplete.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Reed Pryor, A, 16:15.63; 2. Cameron Stein, A, 16:15.67; 3. Nathan Stein, A, 17:02.07; 4. Ellis Pryor, A, 17:47.07; 5. Vincent Senn, A, 18:12.48; 6. Luke Seeley, A, 18:19.14; 7. Preston Smith, R, 18:19.76; 8. Jordan Kemper, A, 18:24.21; 9. Ephraim Webber, R, 18:54.99; 10. Jeremiah Cordle, EP, 19:50.52.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 11. Timothy Johnson, 19:55.99; 12. Brian Powell, 20:11.22; 13. Hyrum McGinnis, 20:11.29; 14. Craig Ortega, 20:25.95; 15. Gabe Simmons, 20:46.64; 17. Alex Buster, 23:07.68; 19. Josiah Vincent, 23:23.51; 20. Carter Dryden, 24:35.78; 21. Sam Cordon, 24:53.72; 23. Dominic Colvin, 26:06.70; 24. Oliver Edwards, 26:39.53; 25. Cooper Sustaire, 27:16.82; 26. William Young Seidemann, 27:58.05.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Ashland 23, Roseburg 32.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Grace Yaconelli, A, 20:05.17; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 21:27.31; 3. Sage Reddish, A, 21:38.08; 4. Milan Hague, A, 21:39.31; 5. Violet Hering, A, 21:40.48; 6. Corinne Childers, R, 22:10.30; 7. Charis Childers, R, 22:10.35; 8. Zoe Traul, R, 23:06.34; 9. Miriam Childers, R, 23:26.35; 10. Kariiana Austbo, A, 24:00.01.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 12. Trinity Minyard, 27:00.43; 13. Julissa Landeros, 28:14.32; 17. Stephanie Way, 29:37.90; 18. Jazlynn Landeros, 30:06.49; 19. Mylie Fox, 30:37.14; 20. Ella Miller, 30:59.10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.