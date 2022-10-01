ALBANY — The Roseburg girls cross country team finished fourth and the boys placed eighth in The Harrier Classic meet on Saturday at Bryant Park.
Sophomore Sylvia Eckman led the RHS girls, placing 17th individually in 20:27.8 over 5,000 meters. Seniors Corinne Childers and Charis Childers were 31st (20:59.6) and 33rd (21:06.2) respectively.
Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley won the race (18:30.1), leading the Raiders of Corvallis to the team title (76).
"Our girls team had a good start. Charis, Sylvia and Corinne ran in a pack through the first mile and all three were able to crack 21 minutes," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said.
On the boys' side, Roseburg junior Timothy Johnson placed 28th (17:21.2), senior Carter Stedman was 35th (17:37.1) and junior Peyton Fisher finished 48th (17:53.9).
"The boys had a horrendous start and that was completely my fault as I didn't save them a decent starting line," Nathan Eckman said. "I doubt there was a faster boys team over the final two miles. It was good having Peyton Fisher back in our lineup."
Carter Cutting of Wilsonville was the individual winner (15:27.4) and the Wildcats won the team crown (93).
In the frosh/soph girls race, Oakland's Callie Sarnoski was fourth (22:47.4) and Roseburg's Anna Vanderwerff finished fifth (22:55.8).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Wilsonville 93, Glencoe 129, Sheldon 190, Crescent Valley 213, Churchill 250, Springfield 253, Sprague 265, Roseburg 280, Westview 284, Jefferson 290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.