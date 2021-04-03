Eliza Eckman placed sixth individually and the Roseburg girls cross country team finished fourth in the team standings in the Southern Oregon Regional Championships on Saturday at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
The Roseburg boys, getting a 16th-place finish from junior Preston Smith, were seventh in their meet.
Eliza Eckman, a junior, covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 11.3 seconds. Sophomore Charis Childers placed 19th (21:14.6). Estella Gutches of North Medford won the race (19:06.9).
Eliza Eckman was selected to the first-team all-region team. Charis Childers received honorable mention all-region.
“The girls are starting to get their mojo back,” Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. “We made huge strides by beating both South Medford and Crater.”
North Medford won the team title (47), 10 ahead of runner-up Ashland (57).
For the boys, Smith was timed in 17:08.6 over 5K. Junior Ephraim Webber was 34th (18:05.8). Cameron Stein of Ashland was the winner (14:40.6).
Smith received honorable mention all-region.
“Preston had a huge race today and (freshman) Timothy Johnson did as well,” Nathan Eckman said. “It took every one of our boys to beat North Medford.”
Ashland cruised to the team crown (41), followed by Crater (73).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Ashland 41, Crater 73, Hidden Valley 108, South Medford 110, Grants Pass 115, Phoenix 147, Roseburg 165, North Medford 180, Klamath Union 211, Henley 270, Mazama 308.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Cameron Stein, A, 14:40.6; 2. Reed Pryor, A, 14:51.8; 3. Michael Maiorano, SM, 14:57.1; 4. Tyrone Gorze, Cr, 15:23.7; 5. Jake Sorani, CC, 15:55.9; 6. Nathan Stein, A, 16:12.1; 7. Conner Sutton, Cr, 16:28.0; 8. Connor Singer, SM, 16:36.6; 9. Patrick Clayburn, NV, 16:37.1; 10. Caleb Christian, HV, 16:45.7.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 16. Preston Smith, 17:08.6; 34. Ephraim Webber, 18:05.8; 35. Timothy Johnson, 18:09.3; 45. Gabe Simmons, 19:00.5; 49. Hyrum McGinnis, 19:09.7; 50. Brian Powell, 19:11.6; 62. Craig Ortega, 20:03.9.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — North Medford 47, Ashland 57, Grants Pass 72, Roseburg 104, Crater 132, Phoenix 149, Klamath Union 149, South Medford 177, Henley 196.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Estella Gutches, NM, 19:06.9; 2. Grace Yaconelli, A, 19:26.5; 3. Taryn Dance, Cr, 19:39.9; 4. Madison Wilt, GP, 19:47.6; 5. Bailey Moritz, GP, 20:01.1; 6. Eliza Eckman, R, 20:11.3; 7. Cammeo Ramirez, NM, 20:16.1; 8. Mary Sturley, GP, 20:21.3; 9. Emily Nash, SM, 20:25.9; 10. Milan Hague, A, 20:34.6.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 19. Charis Childers, 21:14.6; 23. Corinne Childers, 21:39.2; 28. Miriam Childers, 22:16.7; 32. Zoe Traul, 22:40.1; 38. Trinity Minyard, 23:43.0; 50. Julissa Landeros, 24:36.4.
