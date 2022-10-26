Roseburg High School head cross country coach Nathan Eckman said all seven members on his varsity girls team "came to play today."
Did they ever.
The Roseburg girls, led by sophomore Sylvia Eckman's third-place effort individually, earned a berth in the Class 6A state championships after finishing second behind South Eugene in the Southwest Conference district meet on Wednesday at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
The Roseburg boys took third in their meet and qualified two individuals, junior Timothy Johnson and senior Carter Stedman, for state.
All seven RHS girls set personal records in the 5,000-meter race, held on a cool, smokeless afternoon. It marked only the third time since 2003 the girls have advanced to state collectively.
"It was super exciting finding out at the finish line we were going as a team," Sylvia Eckman said. "It's kind of cool, we definitely weren't supposed to be going (to state) today. We were kind of feeling it before the race. We came in seeded fourth and had nothing to lose."
Sylvia Eckman shattered her PR by about 50 seconds, covering the course in 19 minutes, 15.2 seconds. Her teammates came through as well, with Charis Childers (ninth, 19:40.3), Corinne Childers (10th, 19:47.8), Vikki Vanderwerff (13th, 20:25.3) and Jazlynn Landeros (20th, 21:10.5) being the other scoring runners.
Also competing for the Tribe were freshmen Noelle Kroeker (22nd, 21:15.6) and Rylie McLaughlin (24th, 21:22.9).
South Eugene, with five runners placing in the top 11, easily won the team title with 26 points. Roseburg (55) outdueled North Medford (63) for second.
"It was just a beautiful thing for the girls to do it," Nathan Eckman said. "It's so nice to have it pay off for those kids, the program, coaches and families."
South Eugene freshman Madi Zemper-Prill posted a 31-second victory, clocking 18:42.6. S.E. senior Cameron Gupta held off Sylvia Eckman for second, coming across in 19:13.9.
"I've been running times comparable to what I was running during track (in the spring). I finally got back to that point and it was super cool," Sylvia Eckman said. "I didn't really come in with a race plan. I knew time didn't matter today; it was kind of about beating as many people as I could because every point mattered at that point."
The Tribe certainly utilized its home course advantage.
"I think we were relaxed, knowing it was our course and we'd been running this all season," Sylvia Eckman said. "It was just a run in the park, I guess."
In the boys' 5K race, Johnson moved up after a slow start and finished third with a time of 15:58.9, a PR. Senior Jonah Donde of Sheldon won the race (15:54.0) and teammate Adam Reeder (15:58.5) nipped Johnson at the finish.
"Last week at our home meet (Umpqua Invite) I took the first mile slow, then up and down the hill it went much better," Johnson said. "I decided today to take the first mile slow, then push the second and third. I was seeded third and got third, so it turned out how it was supposed to. I would've liked to beat that guy (Reeder) at the end, but he had an amazing kick."
Johnson, a junior, is headed to his first state meet.
"I feel really good about that (breaking 16 minutes)," he said. "I was hoping to run 15:59 and ran 15:58. That was definitely an accomplishment and a good way to finish off the season before state."
Stedman, a senior, has made the most of his first season of high school cross country. He placed sixth with a big PR (16:18.3) and will be among the state qualifiers.
"It felt good," Stedman said. "I placed a couple of spots higher than I came in and just tried to run my race. I had a couple of guys in front pushing me and I was able to PR, so it was a good race.
"I came up short of state in the 800 (in track) and after talking to Eck (Eckman), he convinced me to come out and do cross country. As the season kept going I became more dedicated and fell in love with the sport. Now I have an opportunity to go to state, which I wouldn't have thought of at the beginning of the year."
Nathan Eckman added, "Carter has never done district cross country before, but he's so clutch. Another great race for Carter."
Roseburg's other scoring runners included Roman Leaton (23rd, 17:05.2, PR), Peyton Fisher (25th, 17:16.1) and Milo Kirby (29th, 17:59.4, PR). Noah Call (39th, 18:45.1) and Izak Hutchins (41st, 19:01.3) also ran for the Tribe.
Sheldon (25) and South Eugene (60) were the top two teams, followed by Roseburg (86).
Nathan Eckman is hoping the RHS boys will receive an at-large berth for state. Four teams (who didn't finish in the top two at district) will be picked by the OSAA selections committee after the district meets have concluded.
Any individual who finishes in the top 14 at district who isn't a member of a qualifying team qualifies for state.
SWC Championships
Wednesday's Results
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 25, South Eugene 60, Roseburg 86, South Medford 93, Grants Pass 114, North Medford 133.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jonah Donde, Sh, 15:54.0; 2. Adam Reeder, Sh, 15:58.5; 3. Timothy Johnson, R, 15:58.9; 4. Malachi Schoenherr, Sh, 16:13.5; 5. Evan Poulsen, Sh, 16:15.4; 6. Carter Stedman, R, 16:18.3; 7. Benjamin Seidman, SE, 16:32.5; 8. Matt Rieman, GP, 16:36.4; 9. Jaia Hannagan, GP, 16:37.8; 10. Jam Bremer, SE, 16:38.6; 11. Griffin Baxley, SE, 16:39.8; 12. DJ Scott, SM, 16:41.3; 13. Benjamin Kehrein, Sh, 16:41.6; 14. Devon Scott, SM, 16:42.2; 15. Kyle Miller, SE, 16:42.2.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 23. Roman Leaton, 17:05.2; 25. Peyton Fisher, 17:16.1; 29. Milo Kirby, 17:59.4; 39. Noah Call, 18:45.1; 41. Izak Hutchins, 19:01.3.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 26, Roseburg 55, North Medford 63, Sheldon 97, Grants Pass 101, South Medford 176.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Madi Zemper-Prill, SE, 18:42.6; 2. Cameron Gupta, SE, 19:13.9; 3. Sylvia Eckman, R, 19:15.2; 4. Reese Meager, NM, 19:20.8; 5. Nora Black, SE, 19:32.0; 6. Mairsela Villa, NM, 19:33.3; 7. Elizabeth McCart, SE, 19:35.3; 8. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 19:36.5; 9. Charis Childers, R, 19:40.3; 10. Corinne Childers, R, 19:47.8; 11. Leona Higgins, SE, 20:08.2; 12. Karalyn Gilbert, Sh, 20:11.0; 13. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 20:25.3; 14. Skylar Willow, Sh, 20:31.5; 15. Taylor Weber, GP, 20:38.5.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 20. Jazlynn Landeros, 21:10.5; 22. Noelle Kroeker, 21:15.6; 24. Rylie McLaughlin, 21:22.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.