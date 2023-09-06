The Roseburg High School girls cross country team had some key positions to fill from a team which placed second in the Southwest Conference and 13th at the Class 6A state championships in 2022.
Roseburg’s girls put out a solid effort in the Indians’ first home meet of the season, placing all five of their scoring runners in the top 10 to win the Umpqua Opener at Stewart Park Wednesday.
Junior Sylvia Eckman won the varsity girls’ 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 32 seconds, nearly a full minute ahead of runner-up Bella Fortino of St. Mary’s. Noelle Kroeker (sixth place), Molly Smith (seventh), Maelin Holborow (eighth) and Ella McDonald (10th) all scored for Roseburg, which finished with a team score of 21 points, besting second-place North Bend (33 points) and Bandon (37).
The result was a positive for Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman, who lost three of his top five runners to graduation after 2022: sisters Charis and Corinne Childers are both running at the Oregon Institute of Technology this fall, while Jazlynn Landeros, who was Roseburg’s fourth scorer at the 2022 state meet, has moved on to studies at the University of Utah.
“I thought it was really positive,” coach Eckman said of his girls’ performance Wednesday. “A lot of our girls, looking at their times from last year, improved by almost a full minute. That’s a huge improvement.
“There was some good infusion (of new runners) into the team. Four really good newcomers to go with all the girls that returned. We have a really good team again.”
The varsity girls meet had just four complete teams, but several athletes from Douglas County took part in Wednesday’s race.
Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond placed 12th overall, Natalie Hescock of North Douglas was 13th. Douglas runners Malayna Chase and Jessica Easterly finished 26th and 27th, respectively, while Glide harriers Aubrey Groth (28th) and Eliorah Dunnavant (35th) also had solid runs.
On the boys’ side, North Medford dominated the boys’ meet, placing all five of its scoring runners in the top nine individually, with the Black Tornado’s Elijah Zavala winning the boys 5,000-meter race in 16:45, followed by teammate Logan Huffman in 17:07.
Roseburg’s Peyton Fisher took third in 17:20, the lone Roseburg runner to finish in the top 10.
North Medford finished with the perfect score for a cross country meet with 15 points, while the Indians finished second with 40. Reedsport (93) and Glide (99) rounded out the top four.
“Fisher did a good job of breaking up North Medford’s pack,” Nathan Eckman said.
“I felt really good about my race,” Fisher said via email. “I started out in the front and held the lead with my second runner Roman (Leaton). I held pace with North Medford’s runners who pushed me to stick with them. They were on pace to break 17 (minutes), so I stuck with them. I caught a pretty big stride which felt good and it gave me the lead.”
Leaton was Roseburg’s second scoring runner, placing 11th overall, followed by Isaiah Hutchins (12th), Izak Hutchins (15th) and Ethan Smith (18th).
Noah Eichenbusch ran to a 10th-place overall finish for Glide, leading the Wildcats to fourth as a team. Other county runners finishing in the top 10 included Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson (seventh) and Glendale’s Levi Cullett (eighth).
Roseburg and several other area teams will be converging on Coos Bay for the annual Prefontaine Memorial race Sept. 16.
UMPQUA OPENER At Stewart Park
VARSITY BOYS: 5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — North Medford 15, Roseburg 40, Reedsport 93, Glide 99, St. Mary’s 106, North Bend 110, Trinity Lutheran 115, Douglas 139, Illinois Valley 142, Glendale 153; all others incomplete.
TOP 20 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Elijah Zavala, NM, 16:45.20; 2. Logan Huffman, NM, 17:07.20; 3. Peyton Fisher, Rose, 17:20.30; 4. Owen Neely, NM, 17:37.30; 5. Uriah Webster, NM, 17:44.10; 6. Curtiss Heier, IV, 17:46.40; 7. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 17:50.90; 8. Levi Cullett, Glen, 17:53.10; 9. Porter Webster, NM, 18:10.20; 10. Noah Eichenbusch, Gli, 18:11.90; 11. Roman Leaton, Rose, 18:20.50; 12. Isaiah Hutchins, Rose, 18:22.70; 13. Brayden Downey, NM, 18:26.00; 14. Zane Messer, NM, 18:28.00; 15. Izak Hutchins, Rose, 18:33.10; 16. Tyler Senn, Bandon, 18:38.80; 17. Connor Latvala, NM, 18:45.70; 18. Ethan Smith, Rose, 18:48.30; 19. Zach Eggers. TL, 18:48.30; 20. Noah Brown, Bandon, 18:50.30.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 25. Maguire Finnie, Gli, 19:20.30; 26. Hayden King, Rose, 19:22.20; 28. Seth Rincon, Doug, 19:25.80; 30. Jude Lichte, Reed, 19:54.90; 31. Creo Zeller, Reed, 20:01.50; 33. Spencer Ferguson, Doug, 20:08.60; 34. Ryne Wilson, Rose, 20:17.50; 35. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 20:25.20; 38. Hudson Ferguson, Doug, 20:34.60; 39. Luke Ohman, Rose, 20:39.00; 40. Marcus Lobo, Rose, 20:44.60; 42. Dimitrik Christianson, Suth, 20:48.60; 43. Dexter Allison, Gli, 20:59.70; 47. Ty Hunter, Doug, 21:21.80; 49. Peter Sheppard, Gli, 21:27.60; 51. Alex Metianu, Doug, 21:40.70; 52. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 21:42.20; 53. Ethan Cullett, Glen, 21:49.90; 55. Hudson Salas, Doug, 22:19.50; 57. Shawen Ellsworth, Suth, 22:29.60; 58. Kyle Dillahay, Reed, 22:36.40; Jack Pace, Gli, 22:44.00; 62. Juan Sotelo II, Glen, 23:14.40; 66. Isaiah Stromberg, Glen, 23:30.40; 68. Grant Berg, SU, 23:39.00; 70. Isaac Chapman Glen, 23:56.90; 73. Hunter Dutton, Gli, 25:0930; 75. Joe Smith, Reed, 25:20.90; 77. Ivan Murphy, Yon, 25:47.60; 79. Aiden Deaton, Suth, 26:48.80; 80. Vegas Lichte, Reed, 27:24.90; 82. Sam Racine, Gli, 27:55.30; 85. Vincent Undercoffer, SU, 29:40.90; 86. Riley Vincent, SU, 30:19.70.
VARSITY GIRLS: 5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 21, North Bend 33, Bandon 37, St. Mary’s 54; all others incomplete.
TOP 20 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Sylvia Eckman, Rose, 19:32; 2. Bella Fortino, SM, 20:23; 3. Ellie Massey, NB, 20:51; 4. Marley Petrey, Ban, 21:23; 5. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 21:52; 6. Noelle Kroeker, Rose, 21:53; 7. Molly Smith, Rose, 22:18; Maelin Holborow, Rose, 22:25; 9. Analise Miller, Ban, 22:38; 10. Ella McDonald, Rose, 22:43; 11. Lilly Iverson, Ban, 22:57; 12. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 23:00; 13. Natalie Hescock, ND, 23:07; 14. Rylie McLaughlin, Rose, 23:09; 15. Vikki Vanderwerff, Rose, 23:12; 16. Julie Ojeda-Guzman, 23:14; 17. Safaa Dimitrik, Ban, 23:32; 18. Savannah Stevenson, TL, 23:45; 19. Giada Moore, Ban, 23:51; 20. Annalise Denard, SM, 24:21.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 26. Malayna Chase, Doug, 23:53; 27. Jessica Easterly, Doug, 26:10; 28. Aubrey Groth, Gli, 26:16; 30. Summer Smith, Reed, 26:45; 33. Hannah LeDoux, Reed, 27:54; 35. Eliorah Dunnavant, Gli, 28:11; 38. Brianna Wilkins, Reed, 28:47; 39. Katie Brown, Gli, 29:04; 42. Ava Murphy, Gli, 30:47.
