EUGENE — The Roseburg girls cross country team finished sixth in the Class 5A/6A team standings in the Northwest Classic on Saturday at Lane Community College.
The Roseburg boys were ninth in their meet.
Senior Eliza Eckman led the RHS girls, placing 14th in 19:23.6 over 5,000 meters. Corinne Childers (28th, 20:31.6) and Charis Childers (29th, 20:31.8) also cracked the top 30.
Teaghan Knox of Summit was the individual winner (17:53.4).
Senior Preston Smith was the top finisher for the RHS boys, taking 28th in 16:52.9. Levi Campbell (42nd, 17:30.1) and Peyton Fisher (44th, 17:35.7) finished among the top 50.
Ben Collins of Sheldon won the race (15:25.5).
"It was a great day for us," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. "The kids really competed. Corinne Childers (coming off a concussion) ran an incredible race."
5A/6A BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Sheldon 73, Ida B. Wells 92, Summit 101, West Salem 106, Wilsonville 137, Roseburg (9th) 241.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ben Collins, She, 15:25.5; 2. Finn Anspach, Ridgeview, 15:38.6; 3. Jack Meier, West Salem, 15:39.9; 4. Nathan Stein, Ashland, 15:41.2; 5. Asher McKinnon, South Eugene, 15:44.2; 6. Mason Weisgerber, Wilsonville, 15:45.2; 7. Kai Mitchell-Reiss, Ida B. Wells, 15:46.6; 8. Jonah Donde, Sheldon, 15:46.6; 9. Jackson Keefer, Summit, 15:54.9; 10. Jackson Seubert, South Eugene, 16:04.6.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 28. Preston Smith, 16:52.9; 42. Levi Campbell, 17:30.1; 44. Peyton Fisher, 17:35.7; 62. Ephraim Webber, 17:57.3; 81. Brian Powell, 18:35.3; 83. Hyrum McGinnis, 18:36.1; 86. Gabe Simmons, 18:55.1.
5A/6A GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Summit 22, Ida B. Wells 61, South Eugene 137, South Salem 138, Grants Pass 159, Roseburg (6th) 180.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Teaghan Knox, Summit, 17:53.4; 2. Charlotte Richman, Ida B. Wells, 17:57.4; 3. Magdalene Williams, Summit, 18:22.7; 4. Ella Thorsett, Summit, 18:50.6; 5. Barrett Justema, Summit, 18:52.0; 6. Isabel Swain, North Salem, 18:59.6; 7. Grace Yaconelli, Ashland, 19:00.1; 8. Petra Schuster, Ida B. Wells, 19:02.6; 9. Ashley Boone, Summit, 19:06.2; 10. Josie Fale, Ida B. Wells, 19:12.7.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 14. Eliza Eckman, 19:23.6; 28. Corinne Childers, 20:31.6; 29. Charis Childers, 20:31.8; 61. Zoe Traul, 22:23.0; 68. Sylvia Eckman, 22:39.4; 70. Julissa Landeros, 22:43.1; 101. Jazlynn Landeros, 24:07.7.
