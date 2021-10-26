Roseburg High’s cross country teams will compete in the Southwest Conference district meet on Wednesday at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
The girls 5,000-meter varsity race is scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m., followed by the boys varsity at 2:30 p.m.
Running for the Roseburg girls are Eliza Eckman, Sylvia Eckman, Zoe Traul, Julissa Landeros, Jazlynn Landeros, Charis Childers and Corinne Childers.
The Roseburg boys will be represented by Preston Smith, Levi Campbell, Peyton Fisher, Hyrum McGinnis, Roman Leaton, Gabe Simmons and Brian Powell.
Other schools competing are South Eugene, Sheldon, North Medford, South Medford and Grants Pass.
