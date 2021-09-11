MONMOUTH — Eliza Eckman and Preston Smith were the top finishers for Roseburg High's cross country teams in the Ash Creek Invitational on Saturday.
Eckman placed 18th in the girls 5,000-meter race in a season-best 19 minutes, 32.9 seconds. Roseburg's Charis Childers was 65th (21:13.4, season best). The Indians finished 13th in the team standings (367).
Chloe Foerster of Jesuit won the race in 17:24.5.
"Our girls team was impressive when you consider that we have had to practice indoors many days the past couple of weeks due to smoke," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. "Eliza had a smile on her face at the start as she was so happy to be able to compete in a big invitational again."
On the boys' side, Smith finished 65th (17:16.7) and teammate Levi Campbell was 75th (17:34.6). Roseburg took 13th in the team standings (407).
Caleb Lakeman of Tualatin won the boys' race in 14:58.5.
"I was super impressed with our boys pack today," Nathan Eckman said. "Our No. 1 through No. 4 runners finished less than a minute apart and they're hungry for more."
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Jesuit 40, Lincoln 77, Franklin 110, Sheldon 173, Summit 201, Roseburg (13th) 407.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Caleb Lakeman, Tualatin, 14:58.5; 2. Jacob Nenow, Jes, 15:07.2; 3. Charlie North, Fra, 15:14.1; 4. Zack Munson, unattached, 15:17.5; 5. Aiden Smith, Lin, 15:21.1; 6. Gus Clevenger, Jes, 15:23.6; 7. Caden Hildenbrand, Jes, 15:26.8; 8. Kyle Spencer, McMinnville, 15:34.4; 9. Henry Coughlan, CV, 15:35.7; 10. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, 15:36.3.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 65. Preston Smith, Ros, 17:16.7; 75. Levi Campbell, Ros, 17:34.6; 93. Peyton Fisher, Ros, 17:54.6; 102. Ephraim Webber, Ros, 18:03.1; 128. Hyrum McGinnis, Ros, 18:38.9; 140. Brian Powell, Ros, 18:54.7; 165. Gabe Simmons, Ros, 19:28.7; 174. Logan Gant, North Douglas, 19:41.1; 196. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 20:19.4.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Summit 43, Jesuit 47, Franklin 99, Lincoln 123, Mountainside 201, Roseburg (13th) 367.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Chloe Foerster, Jes, 17:24.5; 2. Kendall York, Lin, 17:50.6; 3. Teaghan Knox, Sum, 17:57.0; 4. Kaiya Robertson, Fra, 18:02.1; 5. Emma Bennett, Jes, 18:13.4; 6. Magdalene Williams, Sum, 18:17.2; 7. Emily Wisniewski, CV, 18:24.1; 8. Ella McGillis, CC, 18:35.5; 9. Barrett Justema, Sum, 18:37.1; 10. Maura O'Scannlain, Jes, 18:38.1.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 18. Eliza Eckman, Ros, 19:32.9; 65. Charis Childers, Ros, 21:13.4; 94. Zoe Traul, Ros, 22:20.8; 130. Jazlynn Landeros, Ros, 23:38.3; 139. Julissa Landeros, Ros, 23:53.0; 185. Vikki Vanderwerff, Ros, 27:33.5; 171. Mia Piscopo, ND, 25:52.1; 177. Natalie Hescock, ND, 26:14.1; 187. Lolly Frost, ND, 28:07.6; 191. Sydney Sprinkle, ND, 30:27.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.