FLORENCE — Roseburg got seventh-place finishes from senior Preston Smith and junior Corinne Childers in Saturday's Woahink Lake Invitational cross country meet.
Smith covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 38.1 seconds. Childers was timed in 21:24.8 in the girls' race.
Levi Campbell finished 11th (18:10.5) for the Roseburg boys, who were fourth in the team standings (88 points).
Charis Childers was 18th (22:11.5) for the Roseburg girls, who finished fourth (89).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 62, Nampa 78, Philomath 85, Roseburg 88, Cottage Grove 102, Newport 123, North Medford 158, North Bend 201.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Chad Hughes, Siu, 17:00.5; 2. Brody Bushnell, Phi, 17:18.9; 3. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 17:19.2; 4. Sam Laurel, New, 17:27.7; 5. Mateo Candanoza, Phi, 17:33.4; 6. Jaden Owens, CG, 17:38.1; 7. Preston Smith, Ro, 17:38.1; 8. James Lackey, New, 17:51.0; 9. Carter Bengtson, CG, 17:54.2; 10. Ethan Petersen, CG, 18:02.5.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Levi Campbell, Ro, 18:10.5; 18. Peyton Fisher, Ro, 18:27.8; 26. Roman Leaton, Ro, 18:58.1; 28. Gabe Simmons, Ro, 19:08.4; 35. Brian Powell, Ro, 19:32.2; 36. Logan Gant, ND, 19:37.5; 38. Hyrum McGinnis, Ro, 19:45.6; 43. Taylor Lander, Ro, 19:51.9; 48. Milo Kirby, Ro, 20:24.3; 54. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 20:39.7; 57. Josiah Vincent, Ro, 21:05.6.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — North Medford 43, Philomath 51, Siuslaw 75, Roseburg 89, Newport 142, Myrtle Point 152, North Bend 161, Cottage Grove 165.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Adele Beckstead, Phi, 20:04.7; 2. Rylee Colton, Siu, 20:05.1; 3. Aliya Larsen, New, 20:30.4; 4. Estella Gutches, NM, 20:43.6; 5. Reese Meager, NM, 21:15.6; 6. Saundra Parsons, NM, 21:21.5; 7. Corinne Childers, Ro, 21:24.8; 8. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 21:28.8; 9. Addison McNeill, Siu, 21:29.9; 10. Kateri, Pindell, Phi, 21:32.0.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 18. Charis Childers, Ro, 22:11.5; 21. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 22:15.4; 24. Zoe Traul, Ro, 22:42.6; 27. Madison Turner, Sut, 23:13.0; 31. Jazlynn Landeros, Ro, 23:25.6; 32. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 23:29.8.
