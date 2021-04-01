The Roseburg High School cross country teams will compete in the Southern Oregon Regional Championships on Saturday at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
The girls varsity 5,000-meter race will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys 5,000 at 11:30.
Running for the Roseburg girls are juniors Eliza Eckman, Zoe Traul, Trinity Minyard and Julissa Landeros, senior Miriam Childers, and sophomores Corinne Childers and Charis Childers.
Representing the RHS boys are juniors Ephraim Webber, Preston Smith, Craig Ortega, Brian Powell and Hyrum McGinnis, sophomore Gabe Simmons and freshman Timothy Johnson.
Among the other teams competing are South Medford, North Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, Crater, Eagle Point, Henley, Klamath Union, Mazama, Hidden Valley and North Valley.
