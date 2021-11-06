EUGENE — Roseburg senior Eliza Eckman finished 29th in the Class 6A girls state cross country championships on Saturday at Lane Community College.
Eckman, competing in her third state meet, covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 23.1 seconds.
Kate Peters of Lake Oswego was the individual champion in 17:28.7. Cameron Gupta of South Eugene was the top finisher from the Southwest Conference, placing 24th (19:14.6).
Summit of Bend won the team title with a score of 55 points. Jesuit of Beaverton was second (58).
Class 2A/1A Boys
The Glide boys finished sixth in the team standings with a score of 146. Union won the team title (39), edging Bandon (43).
Senior Dylan Davis paced the Wildcats, finishing 19th (18:22.4). Other finishers for Glide were Nathan Masiel (31st, 19:00.9), Noah Eichenbusch (37th, 19:07.1), Josiah Long (48th, 19:52.0), Jack Pace (56th, 21:24.1), Peter Sheppard (65th, 24:07.2) and Steven Sheppard (66th, 24:10.7).
Colin Friend of St. Stephen’s Academy captured the individual title (16:23.5).
Class 3A/2A/1A Girls
Freshman Callie Sarnoski of Oakland finished 28th (22:33.4) in her first state meet.
Makena Houston of Columbia Christian won the race (19:05.9). Bandon (74) and Vernonia (74) tied for first in the team standings, but the Tigers were awarded the championship due to their sixth runner finishing higher than Vernonia’s sixth runner.
Meet results will be published in Tuesday’s News-Review.
