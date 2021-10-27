VALLEY OF THE ROGUE STATE PARK — With a state meet berth on the line, Roseburg senior Eliza Eckman delivered the performance she needed.
Eckman finished sixth in the Southwest Conference district championships on Wednesday at Valley of the Rogue State Park, qualifying for state for the third time.
Eckman — the daughter of Roseburg head coach Nathan Eckman — covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 41.72 seconds. North Medford junior Estella Gutches won the girls race in 18:51.73.
The Roseburg girls finished fifth in the team standings (82). South Eugene won the team title (40).
"I am so proud of (Eliza)," Nathan Eckman said. "She had a wild shift in health (during the last weekend of September) and after a week of not knowing what was going on she was diagnosed as being severely anemic. The next two or three weeks were incredibly tough as she slowly regained her health.
"Today was a testament to her never giving up on a dream to make it to state and to a whole lot of courage. Eliza had help ... her teammates and coaches have been supportive of her and she was paced for the first half of today's race by the Childer sisters."
Corinne Childers finished 15th (20:22.18) and Charis Childers was 17th (20:38.57).
"It was a great battle (team-wise)," coach Eckman said. "Our girls finished eight points out of a state berth. It does hurt, but it was so much fun."
On the boys' side, senior Preston Smith led Roseburg with a 13th-place finish (16:42.75). Levi Campbell was 21st (17:17.15) and Hyrum McGinnis finished 24th (17:45.65) for the Tribe.
Senior Asher McKinnon of South Eugene was the individual champion (15:22.44). The Indians were fifth in the team standings (113) and Sheldon captured the team crown (40).
"It was a little bittersweet, but I really liked how our kids competed," Nathan Eckman said.
In the junior varsity district meets, Roseburg senior Ephraim Webber placed fourth (18:05.62) among the boys, while junior Vikki Vanderwerff was eighth (22:57.25) among the girls.
The Class 6A Championships are scheduled for Nov. 6 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 40, South Eugene 47, South Medford 50, Grants Pass 105, Roseburg 113, North Medford 175.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Asher McKinnon, SE, 15:22.44; 2. Michael Maiorano, SM, 15:28.25; 3. Ben Collins, Sh, 15:39.08; 4. Jackson Seubert, SE, 15:46.22; 5. Conner Singer, SM, 15:47.00; 6. Quaid Petronella, GP, 15:47.55; 7. Jonah Donde, Sh, 15:56.37; 8. Evan Poulsen, Sh, 16:07.68; 9. Adam Cannon, SM, 16:18.77; 10. Adam Reeder, Sh, 16:25.14.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 13. Preston Smith, 16:42.75; 21. Levi Campbell, 17:17.15; 24. Hyrum McGinnis, 17:45.65; 26. Gabe Simmons, 17:56.09; 29. Roman Leaton, 18:10.10; 30. Brian Powell, 18:14.95; 31. Peyton Fisher, 18:23.35.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 40, North Medford 60, Grants Pass 74, Sheldon 80, Roseburg 82.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Estella Gutches, NM, 18:51.73; 2. Madison Wilt, GP, 18:53.46; 3. Cameron Gupta, SE, 19:11.33; 4. Katryn Gilbert, Sh, 19:25.46; 5. Anna Tavakolian, SE, 19:40.51; 6. Eliza Eckman, R, 19:41.72; 7. Nora Black, SE, 19:43.70; 8. Karalyn Gilbert, Sh, 19:46.31; 9. Saundra Parsons, NM, 19:52.09; 10. Reese Meager, NM, 19:58.31.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 15. Corinne Childers, 20:22.18; 17. Charis Childers, 20:38.57; 21. Zoe Traul, 21:15.32; 23. Sylvia Eckman, 21:24.19; 27. Jazlynn Landeros, 21:34.93; 28. Julissa Landeros, 21:39.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.