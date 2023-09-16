COOS BAY — Roseburg High School runners Timothy Johnson and Sylvia Eckman each took individual honors as several teams took to the streets of Coos Bay for the annual Steve Prefontaine Memorial cross country race Saturday.
Eckman won the girls' 5,000-meter race by nearly a full minute, finishing in a time of 18 minutes, 46.5 seconds, with Nettle Grey of Grants Pass finishing second in 19:39.9. Julie Ojeda-Guzman (15th overall), Ella McDonald (17th) Noelle Kroeker (18th) and Rylie McLaughlin (21st) rounded out Roseburg's scoring as the Indians placed second in the girls' team standings with 68 points, 15 behind race winner Grants Pass.
"Julie had a huge race today, she set a PR by over 90 seconds," RHS coach Nathan Eckman said. "Our second through seventh runners were less than a minute apart and had huge improvements from the Umpqua Invite."
The Roseburg boys placed third in the team standings, scoring 104 points to finish behind only Crook County (55) and Arcata, California (83).
Johnson's winning time of 16:25.3, beat runner-up Carson Buegey of Thurston by seven seconds. Roman Leaton placed 12th for the Indians, while Isaiah Hutchins (24th), Joseph Latham (30th), Brayden Powell (39th) and Izak Hutchins (40th) rounded out Roseburg's scoring.
Glendale's Levi Cullett finished 28th overall, while the Pirate boys placed 15th as a team with 366 points.
PREFONTAINE MEMORIAL RUN
At Coos Bay
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 5, plus Douglas County) — Crook County 55, Arcata (CA) 83, Roseburg 104, Cascade Christian 143, Eureka (CA) 149; Glendale 366 (15th).
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Timothy Johnson, Roseburg, 16 minutes, 25.3 seconds; 2. Carson Buergey, Thurston, 16:32; 3. Nathan Whitney, Arcata, 16:38.2; 4. Nate Glazier, Thurston, 16:42.8; 5. Jaxson Stovall, Marshfield, 16:44.4; 6. Jaia Hannagan, Grants Pass, 16:48.1; 7. Gavin Humphreys, Crook County, 16:49.4; 8. Levi Browne, Arcata, 17:19.9; 9. Eli Oelkers, Crook County, 17:24.7; 10. Adam Radabaugh, Crook County, 17:29.3.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS (Through top 100) — 12. Roman Leaton, Roseburg, 17:39.4; 24. Isaiah Hutchins, Roseburg, 17:52.1; 28. Levi Cullett, Glendale, 17:59.8; 30. Joseph Latham, Roseburg, 18:00.5; 39. Brayden Powell, Roseburg, 18:16.2; 40. Izak Hutchins, Roseburg, 18:17.1; 61. Hayden King, Roseburg, 19:03.5; 64. Ryne Wilson, Roseburg, 19:22.6; 67. Seth Rincon, Douglas, 19:30.6; 68. Andrew Schnautz, Roseburg, 19:32.1; 70. Marcus Lobo, Roseburg, 19:38.6; 75. Aiden Bonds, Roseburg, 19:52.4; 81. Lucas Bracken, Roseburg, 20:03.5; 83. Hudson Ferguson, Douglas, 20:08.3; 81. Lucas Varela-Diazd, South Umpqua, 20:18.0; 94. Luke Ohman, Roseburg, 20:27.1; 95. Jude Lichte, Reedsport, 20:28.0; 99. Spencer Ferguson, Douglas, 20:41.4; 132. Trenton Ladd, Days Creek, 22:02.1; 141. Drew Sawyer, Days Creek, 22:21.7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 5, plus Douglas County) — Grants Pass 53, Roseburg 68, Bandon 93, Crook County 105, North Bend 117.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Sylvia Eckman, Roseburg, 18:46.5; 2. Nettle Grey, Grants Pass, 19:39.9; 3. Bella Fortino, St. Mary’s, 20:03.7; 4. Sequoia Ashby, Eureka, 20:10.2; 5. Bella DeCarli, Arcata, 20:37.5; 6. Addison Allen, Grants Pass, 20:38.9; 7. Natalia Crass, Crook County, 21:01.0; 8. Ruby Snider, Crook County, 21:02.2; 9. Ellie Massey, North Bend, 21:14.6; 10. Taylor Weber, Grants Pass, 21:17.8.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS (Through top 100) — 15. Julie Ojeda-Guzman, Roseburg, 21:39.4; 17. Ella McDonald, Roseburg, 21:50.1; 18. Noelle Kroeker, Roseburg, 22:02.5; 21. Rylie McLaughlin, Roseburg, 22:18.5; 23. Molly Smith, Roseburg, 22:34.0; 28. Sylvia Smith, Roseburg, 22:43.3; 37. Vikki Vanderwerff, Roseburg, 23:24.7; 39. Tatum Scott, Roseburg, 23:35.6; 50. Natalie Hammond, Reedsport, 24:01.4; 56. Anna Vanderwerff, Roseburg, 24:28.3; 57. Irelyn Weaver, Roseburg, 24:30.0; 65. Summer Smith, Reedsport, 25:25.2; 70. Nolia Nibblett, Roseburg, 25:38.7; 71. Malayna Chace, Douglas, 25:41.1; 73. Brianna Wilkins, Reecdsport, 25:43.0; 75. Jessica Easterly, Douglas, 25:50.3; 83. Mackenzie Straw, Roseburg, 26:20.1; 88. Mackenzie Davis, Roseburg, 26:52.8; 91. Olivia Miller, Roseburg, 26:57.9; 93. Parislyn Brox-Raymond, Roseburg, 27:17.3; 96. Olivia Manson, Roseburg, 27:32.6; 99. Ivy Jones, Roseburg, 27:40.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.