Timothy Johnson with Linda Prefontaine

Roseburg's Timothy Johnson poses with Linda Prefontaine, sister of the late Steve Prefontaine, following his win in the boys' 5,000-meter race on Saturday in Coos Bay.

 Photo courtesy of Nathan Eckman

COOS BAY — Roseburg High School runners Timothy Johnson and Sylvia Eckman each took individual honors as several teams took to the streets of Coos Bay for the annual Steve Prefontaine Memorial cross country race Saturday.

