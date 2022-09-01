CRESWELL — Roseburg junior Timothy Johnson won the boys' race in the Creswell Opening 3K cross country meet on Wednesday.
Johnson covered the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes, 1 second, six seconds ahead of Damian Avalos of Bandon. Roseburg's Peyton Fisher finished third (10:16).
On the girls' side, Roseburg sophomore Sylvia Eckman placed third (12:40). Danielle McLain of Bandon won the race (12:31).
The Roseburg girls finished first in the team standings with 38 points, five ahead of Junction City. The Roseburg boys were second (39), six behind Bandon.
"Our girls ran with a pack mentality. It was really proud of how they battled against some really good teams in adverse conditions," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. "Our boys' pack looked good today."
BOYS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 33, Roseburg 39, North Bend 67, Junction City 90.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 10:01; 2. Damian Avalos, Ba, 10:07; 3. Peyton Fisher, R, 10:16; 4. Gianni Altman, GB, 10:32; 5. Viggo Beck, TL, 11:08.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 12. Milo Kirby, R, 11:36; 13. Roman Leaton, R, 11:37; 16. Joseph Latham, R, 11:49; 17. Jaron Leeworthy, R, 11:55; 19. Ethan Bastian, R, 12:03; 25. Izal Hutchins, R, 12:22; 27. Luke Ohman, R, 12:30.3; 29. Isaiah Hutchins, R, 12:31; 32. Noah Call, R, 12:44; 33. Landon Willis, R, 12:50; 37. Andrew Schnautz, R, 12:56; 38. Sam Cordon, R, 13:00; 39. Leo Gimbel, R, 13:07; 42. Levi Shumway, 13:15; 44. Cohen Hooper, Oak, 13:31; 45. Zebedee Johnson, R, 13:44; 48. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 13:54; 49. Matthew Harting, Oak, 14:01; 50. Simon Friedman, R, 14:09; 52. Josh Hernandez, R, 14:16; 53. Tiger Peterman, Oak, 14:17; 56. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 14:36; 57. James Huselton, R, 14:38; 60. Jacob McGinnis, R, 14:49.9; 63. Samuel Cohen, R, 15:25; 64. Christopher Herrera-Nunez, R, 15:32; 66. Thomas Larson, R, 15:53; 67. Hayden Wier, R, 16:18; 68. Jonah Knudson, R, 16:26; 69. Bret Anderson, R, 17:10; 70. Evan Forsloff, R, 17:19; 71. Sebastian Hennebeck, R, 17:23; 73. Henry Anderson, R, 17:28; 76. Carlos Jimenez, Oak, 18:35; 77. Maxwell Kirby, R, 22:48; 78. Adrian Jones, Sut, 24:00; 79. Logan Hrouda, R, 25:56; 80. Logan Christian, R, 26:08; 81. Carter Jones, Sut, 27:53.
GIRLS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 38, Junction City 43, Bandon 53, North Bend 87.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Danielle McLain, Ba, 11:59; 2. Libby Fox, JC, 12:31; 3. Sylvia Eckman, R, 12:40; 4. Kylie Leonard, Cre, 12:47; 5. Lola Esplin, JC, 12:48.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Charis Childers, R, 12:53; 7. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 12:54; 12. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 13:37; 13. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 13:41; 16. Noelle Kroeker, R, 13:58.4; 23. Irelyn Weaver, R, 14:45; 25. Rylie McLaughlin, R, 14:52.04; 27. Anna Vanderwerff, R, 15:05; 32. Ivy Jones. R, 15:27; 36. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 16:07; 42. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 17:10; 43. Isabella Buford, R, 18:04; 45. Haylee Blue, R, 18:51.3; 46. Ella Miller, R, 18:51.5; 47. Harlee Boydston, R, 19:40; 48. Anathyn Burton, R, 19:51; 49. Mackenzie Shaw, R, 20:19; 50. Halo Hanna, R, 21:07; 51. Elizabeth Kwok, R, 21:40.7; 52. Anavi Guha, R, 21:40.71; 53. Olivia Kobernik, R, 21:53; 54. Kathryn Jackson, R, 24:38.
