Timothy Johnson tuned up for next week's Southwest Conference district meet with a victory on his home course Wednesday.
The Roseburg High School junior overtook Gold Beach senior Gianni Altman down the stretch and won the Umpqua Invite cross country meet at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Johnson covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 14.8 seconds. Altmann finished in 16:23.8 and Roseburg senior Carter Stedman placed third in 16:32.2.
"I felt good. I always know that the hill by the golf course is intimidating and I tried to speed it up after I hit that hill," Johnson said. "The first two miles were kind of slow, I got stuck a little bit. I just wanted to see if I could catch up to the leaders.
"(The time) was definitely a lot faster than I expected, I was only a few seconds off my PR. But today I just wanted to have fun and get ready for districts."
Stedman also turned in a strong performance, setting a big PR. Roseburg junior Peyton Fisher finished 12th (17:00.9).
"That was awesome," Johnson said of Stedman. "Carter ran with me almost the whole time."
"That was wonderful. I loved that race," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. "Carter pushed it a little bit at the beginning and I think that gave Tim courage to push it a little bit. They worked together really well through that third mile and it was a great race for those two."
Sheldon repeated as the team champion with a score of 40 points. The Irish's top five runners grouped perfectly, finishing in the 7-11 spots.
"Some of those Sheldon runners and maybe some other runners weren't going at full speed, just pacing themselves and easing up (before districts)," Johnson said. "It really helps me to run this course a week before and get another feel for it, so I can hit it hard next Wednesday."
Roseburg will host the SWC Championships on Oct. 26.
In the girls' race, Oregon City junior Lydia Dale led from start to finish and was timed in 19:17.7, a PR. Dale, who finished fifth in last year's Umpqua Invite, ran 36 seconds faster than she did on the course a year ago.
"I do like this course. It's really flat and has a nice downhill on it, too," Dale said. "I felt really good ... I started off fast and glad I kept my pace. I wanted to stick with the top pack and wanted to get a PR, and I did."
Bandon senior Danielle McLain was second (19:41.9).
Roseburg's top three runners — sophomore Sylvia Eckman and seniors Corinne Childers and Charis Childers — sat out the race to rest for the SWC meet. Sophomore Vikki Vanderwerff led the Indians, placing seventh (20:34.4).
"Lots of season best and PRs," Nathan Eckman said of the RHS girls. "More importantly, really good competing. All the way down I'm really happy with them."
Oregon City successfully defended its team title with 44 points, followed by Churchill in second (66), Sheldon in third (71) and Roseburg in fourth (117).
Oakland sophomore Callie Sarnoski placed 14th (21:19.8).
Roseburg freshman Jaron Leeworthy finished 10th (19:05.8) in the boys junior varsity race. Sutherlin sophomore Hailey Holgate was 10th (25:04.2) in the girls JV race.
The middle school 3,000-meter winners were Ethan Smith of Fremont for the boys (13:45.8) and Cecilia Jones of Fremont for the girls (13:45.8).
It was a good day for the runners despite the smoky conditions.
"This was our largest race ever," Nathan Eckman said. "We had 40 schools signed up, but a couple of schools pulled out at the last second. It was super exciting putting it on and thinking about it the last couple of months."
Umpqua Invite
Wednesday's Results
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 40, Springfield 83, Roseburg 87, South Medford 102, Crater 157, Hidden Valley 183, North Medford 189, Thurston 266, Harrisburg 279, Oregon City 304, North Bend 309, Churchill 336, Bandon 359, Glide 443, Illinois Valley 465, Eagle Point 468, Elmira 483, Triangle Lake 484, Douglas 491, South Umpqua 513, Days Creek 528.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Timothy Johnson, Rose, 16:14.8; 2. Gianni Altman, GB, 16:23.8; 3. Carter Stedman, Rose, 16:32.2; 4. Damian Avalos, Ban, 16:37.9; 5. Owen Fuller, Spr, 16:55.6; 6. Jazz Hernandez, SM, 16:57.9; 7. Malachi Schoenherr, She, 16:59.4; 8. Jonah Donde, She, 16:59.4; 9. Evan Poulsen, She, 16:59.4; 10. Adam Reeder, She, 16:59.6.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 12. Peyton Fisher, Ros, 17:00.9; 35. Roman Leaton, Rose, 17:54.7; 40. Milo Kirby, Rose, 18:06.9; 45. Logan Gant, ND, 18:17.7; 48. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 18:19.5; 57. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 18:33.8; 61. Izak Hutchins, Rose, 18:42.2; 62. Seth Rincon, Dou, 18:42.3; 63. Noah Call, Rose, 18:42.5; 75. Josiah Long, Glide, 19:34.7; 87. Ayan Rao-Tiwari, SU, 20:01.2; 89. Levi Cullett, Gle, 20:04.0; 93. Landon Kruzic, DC, 20:11.4; 98. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 20:19.4; 102. Jack Pace, Glide, 20:22.8; 107. Hudson Ferguson, Dou, 20:43.1; 111. Marshall Haswell, DC, 20:50.3; 113. Spencer Ferguson, Dou, 21:03.2; 115. Elijah Vanderpool, ND, 21:14.4; 116. Isaiah Stromberg, Gle, 21:27.7; 120. Jeremy Smith, Sut, 21:40.3; 123. Jacob Parsons, ND, 21:59.2; 124. Trenton Ladd, DC, 22:07.8; 127. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 22:25.3; 128. Cohen Hooper, Oak, 22:27.2; 129. Dimitrik Christianson, Sut, 22:30.1; 133. Hayden Harris, DC, 22:33.3; 135. Connor Woodward, SU, 22:35.0; 138. Matthew Harting, Oak, 22:43.4; 140. Austin Bodenham, Dou, 22:51.9; 142. Tige Peterman, Oak, 22:53.2; 143. Bryce Dahlenburg, Dou, 22:57.1; 147. Ty Hunter, Dou, 23:46.3; 149. Manny Mata, SU, 23:55.6; 151. Stanford Cunningham, Oak, 24:07.6; 152. Drew Sawyer, DC, 24:11.9; 153. Vincet Undercoffer, SU, 24:39.0; 157. Hurrsh Misttry, SU, 25:51.8; 158. Isaiah Bloom, DC, 26:22.7; 160. Austin Schonauer, Glide, 27:16.8.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Oregon City 44, Churchill 66, Sheldon 71, Roseburg 117, Bandon 123, North Bend 169, Springfield 173, South Medford 230, Glide 245, North Douglas 246, Harrisburg 252.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Lydia Dale, OC, 19:17.7; 2. Danielle McLain, Ban, 19:41.9; 3. Reese Meager, NM, 19:49.9; 4. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 20:10.0; 5. Taylor Heer, Chu, 20:26.4; 6. Katryn Gilbert, She, 20:30.3; 7. Vikki Vanderwerff, Rose, 20:34.4; 8. Grace Carrillo, OC, 20:35.6; 9. Adalyn Murray, OC, 20:42.5; 10. Skylar Willow, She, 20:52.5.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 14. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 21:19.8; 22. Jazlynn Landeros, Rose, 21:37.6; 24. Noelle Kroeker, Rose, 21:46.4; 31. Rylie McLaughlin, Rose, 22:12.4; 36. Mia Piscopo, ND, 22:25.7; 43. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 22:58.0; 55. Cheyenne Beam, Glide, 23:32.6; 57. Natalie Hescock, ND, 23:49.4; 59. Celeste Kilpatrick, Glide, 23:52.7; 62. Lolly Frost, ND, 23:58.9; 63. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 24:00.1; 69. Irelyn Weaver, Rose, 24:32.4; 75. Aubrey Groth, Glide, 25:02.3; 79. Savea Leholm, ND, 26:01.8; 81. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 26:31.5; 82. Mariam Vanderpool, ND, 26:35.5; 85. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 26:55.0; 88. Ava Murphy, Glide, 27:10.8; 93. Jessica Easterly, Dou, 30:15.1; 95. Sylvia Williams, Glide, 30:48.5; 96. Faith Drennen, SU, 32:29.3; 97. Jamie Gaskill, SU, 41:15.1.
