CENTRAL POINT — The South Umpqua and Glendale cross country teams took part in the Max King Invitational meet on Wednesday at Jackson County Expo.
Sophomore Kenzie Copelin of S.U. was the top Douglas County finisher in the girls 5,000-meter race, clocking 27 minutes, 9.17 seconds. Lindsay Siebert led a 1-2-3 Crater finish in 18:31.03.
On the boys' side, sophomore Levi Cullet of Glendale finished 82nd (20:33.58) and Andrew Sexauer of South Umpqua was 83rd (20:35.21). Crater swept the top four places, with Tyrone Gorze finishing first (14:43.53).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Crater 18, South Medford 83, Hidden Valley 111, Grants Pass 114, North Medford 138, Klamath Union 162, Ashland 181, Henley 218, Mazama 291, Eagle Point 303, South Umpqua (13th) 357.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 82. Levi Cullet, G, 20:33.58; 83. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 20:35.21; 113. Ayan Rao-Tiwari, SU, 21:51.82; 119. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 21:59.27; 138. Riley Vincet, SU, 23:29.36; 150. Vincet Undercoffer, SU, 24:43.58; 151. Cohen Elrod, SU, 24:45.11; 154. Connor Woodward, SU, 25:02.12; 167. Ethan Cullet, G, 26:31.05; 173. Hurrsh Misttry, SU, 27:29.99; 180. Ian Bellando, G, 30:38.33.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Crater 28, North Medford 53, Grants Pass 56, Klamath Union 120, Phoenix 147, Henley 169, Hidden Valley 184, Cascade Christian 208, South Medford 212.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 18:31.03; 2. Emma West, Cra, 19:36.18; 3. Samantha Payne, Cra, 19:39.30; 4. Nettle Grey, GP, 19:45.36; 5. Saniyah Ayala, St. Mary's, 19:55.81.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 79. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 27:09.17; 101. Faith Drennen, SU, 34:35.72.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
