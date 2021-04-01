South Umpqua senior Dale Wells finished fourth in the Class 3A District 4 boys cross country championships, while senior Malachi Gibson of Days Creek placed sixth among 2A/1A boys on Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
Sophomore Pauline Ngigi of Glide finished 11th in the 3A/2A/1A girls race.
Wells covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 51.50 seconds. Jake Sorani of Cascade Christian won the race in 18:12.40.
Creswell won the 3A boys team title with 30 points. S.U. was third (72) and Sutherlin fifth (107).
Gibson was timed in 19:11.10 over 5,000. Sophomore Logan Gant of North Douglas (ninth, 19:28.00) also placed in the top 10. Jack Ellis of Trinity Lutheran was the winner (18:18.70).
Bandon rolled to the boys 2A/1A team crown (24). Days Creek was third (76) and Glide fourth (78).
"Our boys are competitors and were hoping to get in the top two. They're a little disappointed, but I'm really proud of their effort," Days Creek coach Rob McCallum said.
Ngigi clocked 23:28.10 in the 3A/2A/1A girls race, which was won by Kaley Schneider of Lakeview (20:46.70).
Bandon won the team title (20). Glide was fourth (92) and S.U. fifth (94).
The state meet will be held April 10 in Lebanon.
BOYS
Class 3A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Creswell 30, St. Mary's 44, South Umpqua 72, Brookings-Harbor 96, Sutherlin 107.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jake Sorani, CC, 18:12.40; 2. Brandon Moehlmann, Cre, 18:57.40; 3. Logan Diaz McNeal, SM, 19:34.40; 4. Dale Wells, SU, 19:51.50; 5. David Noble, SM, 20:07.50; 6. Josiah Lee, Cre, 20:11.20; 7. Seth Handman, Cre, 20:17.60; 8. Everest Abblitt, BH, 20:44.10; 9. Carson Williamson, Cre, 20:57.00; 10. Cody Arnold, SM, 21:02.40.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 14. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 22:01.70; 16. Seth Rincon, Do, 22:26.60; 17. Christian McClellan, Sut, 22:26.70; 19. Ashton Wolfe, Sut, 22:54.30; 22. Dakoda Bauer, SU, 23:58.00; Caleb Cathey, Do, 24:28.40; 25. Cayleb Blansett-Faulkner, SU, 24:32.90; 27. Nathan Colton, SU, 25:00.80; 29. Aidyn Arwood, Sut, 25:43.00; 31. Colby O'Toole, Do, 26:51.30; 32. Blayne Young, SU, 27:17.00; 35. Devin Krussow, Do, 28:24.70; 36. Jeremy-Allen Smith, Sut, 28:53.30; 37. Caden Meabon, Sut, 33:24.60.
Class 2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 24, Myrtle Point 58, Days Creek 76, Glide 78.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jack Ellis, TL, 18:18.70; 2. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 18:29.50; 3. Ansen Converse, Ba, 18:48.60; 4. Carter Brown, Ba, 19:01.40; 5. Daniel Cabrera, Ba, 19:10.60; 6. Malachi Gibson, DC, 19:11.10; 7. Gabe Swan, MP, 19:21.70; 8. Andrew Robertson, Ba, 19:26,50; 9. Logan Gant, ND, 19:28.00; 10. Josh Minkler, Ba, 19:32.40.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 15. Dylan Davis, Glide, 20:27.60; 20. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 20:58.40; 24. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 21:21.60; 26. Neston Berlingeri, DC, 21:37.20; 27. Eli Metz, Glide, 21:40.10; 28. Zane DeGroot, DC, 22:04.50; 31. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 22:51.00; 32. Cauy Jackson, DC, 22:59.70; 33. Rhyse Williams, DC, 23:00.80; 36. Jackson Williams, DC, 23:09.20; 41. Dylan Grichar, Yo, 23:37.50; 43. Nicholas Blanchfill, Yo, 24:16.60; 45. Gabriel Nelson, Glide, 24:47.90; 49. Matthew Harting, Oakl, 26:55.00; 53. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakl, 28:41.60; 54. Dominic Harger, Glide, 28:43.40; 55. Ethan Rostock, Glide, 33:11.60; 56. Gavin Sadler, Yo, 35:33.40.
GIRLS
Class 3A/2A/1A
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 20, Myrtle Point 59, Oakridge 78, Glide 92, South Umpqua 94.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kaley Schneider, La, 20:46.70; 2. Holly Hutton, Ba, 21:10.30; 3. Katie Chapman, Lo, 21:30.80; 4. Judah Koehler, NL, 21:35.50; 5. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 21:37.90; 6. Danielle McLain, Ba, 21:58.50; 7. Aunika Miller, Ba, 22:05.50; 8. Addie Jensen, SM, 22:55.30; 9. Katelyn Willard, CC, 23:12.30; 10. Cassie Kennon, Ba, 23:20.00.
COUNTY FINISHERS — 1. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 23:28.10; 13. Mia Piscopo, ND, 23:41.40; 20. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 24:39.90; 21. Sadie Pickering, SU, 25:01.70; 22. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 25:06.20; 25. Haven Pickup, SU, 25:40.80; 26. Madison Turner, Sut, 25:47.90; 28. Lolly Frost, ND, 26:08.80; 34. Sarah Sigl, Oakl, 27:32.60; 36. Katie Stiles, Glide, 27:45.80; 37. Summer Smith, Reed, 28:04.80; 38. Abby Record, Yo, 28:09.20; 39. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 28:15.30; 44. Hannah Long, Glide, 29:43.40; 47. Audrey VanHouten, Oakl, 30:44.10; 49. Lillian Copelin, SU, 32:13.10; 55. Grace Payne, SU, 36:08.10; 59. Bonnie Drennen, SU, 37:27.60; 60. Vivianna DuFaux, ND, 37:38.60; 61. Brianna Wilkins, Reed, 37:46.00; 62. Bailey Canaday, Reed, 37:53.20; 63. Laura Pierce, Yo, 39:28.70; 64. Aubry Hill, Glide, 42:22.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.