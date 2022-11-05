EUGENE — The Roseburg girls cross country team finished 13th in the Class 6A state championships on Saturday afternoon at Lane Community College.
Sophomore Sylvia Eckman led the Indians with a 47th-place finish, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 49.1 seconds.
Roseburg's other scoring runners included Charis Childers (63rd, 20:10.5), Corinne Childers (70th, 20:18.4), Vikki Vanderwerff (79th, 20:28.0) and Jazlynn Landeros (103rd, 20:59.3). Also running for the Tribe were Noelle Kroeker (132nd, 22:04.0) and Rylie McLaughlin (133rd, 22:04.8).
Ana Peters of Lake Oswego was the individual winner (17:56.8). Jesuit won the team title with a score of 40 points. Roseburg (281) was among 18 teams.
"I'm super proud of how our team did today," Sylvia Eckman said. "It has me excited for track with such an awesome distance team to work with. We definitely owe a big part of that to all our awesome coaches."
In the 6A boys race, Timothy Johnson (45th, 16:22.0) and Carter Stedman (54th, 16:26.5) ran for Roseburg.
Jacob Nenow of Jesuit captured the individual title (15:06.3) and Jesuit rolled to the team championship with a score of 33.
"Being able to run alongside Tim was an unbelievable experience, and something I'll never forget," Stedman said. "Placing in the top third and finishing higher than I was supposed to was a great way to finish the year."
In the 3A boys race, Glide's Noah Eichenbusch placed 47th (18:43.1). Benjamin Bourne of Santiam Christian won the race (15:57.2).
In the 2A/1A boys race, Clayton Wilson of Reedsport finished 32nd (18:34.6) and Logan Gant of North Douglas was 43rd (19:09.3).
Trevor Nichols led a 1-2 Heppner finish (16:10.0).
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
Class 6A
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Jesuit 40, Lincoln 98, Sunset 141, South Eugene 155, Tigard 160, West Salem 163, Lake Oswego 175, Franklin 213, Lakeridge 213, Central Catholic 217, Roseburg (13th), 281.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ana Peters, LO, 17:56.8; 2. Ella McGillis, CC, 17:57.3; 3. Maura O'Scannlain, Jes, 18:00.5; 4. Keira Saavedra, Lin, 18:20.8; 5. Liliana Hudnut, Jes, 18:21.5.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 47. Sylvia Eckman, 19:49.1; 63. Charis Childers, 20:10.5; 70. Corinne Childers, 20:18.4; 79. Vikki Vanderwerff, 20:28.0; 103. Jazlynn Landeros, 20:59.3; 132. Noelle Kroeker, 22:04.0; 133. Rylie McLaughlin, 22:04.8.
BOYS
5,000 Meters
Class 6A
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Jesuit 33, Lincoln 84, West Salem 98, Franklin 130, Central Catholic 149, Sunset 170, Ida B. Wells 194, Sheldon 223, Newberg 238, McMinnville 311.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jacob Nenow, Jes, 15:06.3; 2. Samy Anderson, Lin, 15:15.5; 3. Gus Clevenger, Jes, 15:20.3; 4. Jack Meier, WS, 15:20.7; 5. Joshua Augustine, Jes, 15:27.5.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 45. Timothy Johnson, 16:22.0; 54. Carter Stedman, 16:26.5.
Class 3A
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Siuslaw 52, Valley Catholic 75, Santiam Christian 84, Enterprise 91, Oregon Episcopal 105, Sisters 117, Burns 153, Harrisburg 243, Banks 269, Westside Christian 272.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Benjamin Bourne, SC, 15:57.2; 2. Wyatt Montgomery, LaP, 16:00.1; 3. Olin Gilster, OES, 16:09.1; 4. Trevor Stewart, Vale, 16:22.0; 5. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 16:38.7.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHER — 47. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 18:43.1.
Class 2A/1A
TEAM SCORES — Knappa 53, Union 55, Heppner 90, Stanfield/Echo 100, Bandon 105, St. Stephens Academy 132, Country Christian 199, Western Christian 214, Monroe 234, Pacific 281.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Trevor Nichols, Hep, 16:10.0; 2. Grady Greenwood, Hep, 16:12.9; 3. Isaiah Rodriguez, Knappa, 16:15.8; 4. Alex McIntyre, WM, 16:19.4; 5. Eli Williams, Union, 16:24.8.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 32. Clayton Wilson, Reedsport, 18:34.6; 43. Logan Gant, North Douglas, 19:09.3.
