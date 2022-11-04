Douglas County will send 12 runners to the state cross country championships on Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The Class 3A/2A/1A girls 5,000-meter race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., followed by the 2A/1A boys (10:35 a.m.), 3A boys (11:10 a.m.), 4A girls (11:45 a.m.), 4A boys (12:20 p.m.), 5A girls (1:45 p.m.), 5A boys (2:20 p.m.), 6A girls (2:55 p.m.) and 6A boys (3:30 p.m.).
The Roseburg girls qualified as a team for the second time since 2019, when they finished 17th. The Indians placed second behind South Eugene at the Southwest Conference district meet in Roseburg last week.
Running for the Tribe Saturday are seniors Charis Childers, Corinne Childers and Jazlynn Landeros, sophomores Sylvia Eckman and Vikki Vanderwerff, and freshmen Noelle Kroeker and Rylie McLaughlin.
The Childers twins competed in the 2019 state meet, with Charis finishing 95th and Corinne 101st.
Qualifying for the Roseburg boys individually were junior Timothy Johnson and senior Carter Stedman. Johnson placed third at district, while Stedman was sixth.
“I’m really excited for all nine of our athletes,” Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. “They had a great districts and really seem to be catching fire at the right time. They will do a great job at state representing all 62 runners on the RHS cross country team.
“We’ve had a great week of practice. The energy of the team has been incredibly positive and that positivity will give them strength at state.”
Senior Logan Gant of North Douglas will run in the 2A/1A boys race. Gant finished seventh at district. Reedsport sophomore Clayton Wilson was third at district and earned a trip to state.
In 3A boys, Glide sophomore Noah Eichenbusch will run in his second state meet after placing 37th as a freshman. Eichenbusch finished sixth at district.
