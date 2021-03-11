OAKLAND — Sutherlin junior Ashley Radmer finished first in the Battle of the Gap girls cross country race on Wednesday.
Radmer covered the 3,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 8.5 seconds.
Sutherlin senior Ashton Wolfe finished seventh in the boys 3K race in 14:02.19. Brandon Moehlmann of Creswell won the race (11:25.47).
BOYS
3,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Creswell 15, Sutherlin 49, Oakland incomplete.
INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brandon Moehlmann, C, 11:25.47; 2. Josiah Lee, C, 12:04.92; 3. Seth Handman, C, 12:10.00; 4. Carson Williamson, C, 12:59.45; 5. Jackson Parker, C, 13:24.4; 6. Chris Culp, C, 13:45.7; 7. Ashton Wolfe, S, 14:02.19; 8. Jackson Velarde, C, 14:26.39; 9. Aidyn Arwood, S, 15:01.63; 10. Matthew Harting, O, 15:59.7; 11. Jeremy Allen Smith, S, 16:27.6; 12. Matthew Yates, O, 17:34.67; 13. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 18:19.77; 14. Connor Doppelmayr, S, 18:36.18; 15. Caden Meabon, S, 19:29.88.
GIRLS
3,000 Meters
INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ashley Radmer, S, 15:08.5; 2. Harmony Goodman, C, 16:17.05; 3. Madison Turner, S, 16:22.98; 4. Sarah Sigl, O, 16:59.5; 6. Audrey VanHouton, O, 19:31.96.
