Sophomore Sylvia Eckman, junior Timothy Johnson and senior Carter Stedman of Roseburg were All-Southwest Conference first-team selections for the 2022 high school cross country season.
Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman shared the Girls Co-Coach of the Year award with Steve Richards of South Eugene.
The Indians had three second-team picks: Seniors Charis Childers and Corinne Childers and sophomore Vikki Vanderwerff.
In related news, Nathan Eckman was selected as the Oregon winner for the National Federation of High Schools 2021-22 Coach of the Year award for boys cross country.
Each year the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association selects one coach from each of the 10 boys and 10 girls sports offered in Oregon. Each state award winner then becomes eligible for Section 8 awards, competing against coaches in their respective sport from Washington, Montana, Idaho, Alaska and Wyoming.
Section 8 winners then vie for National Coach of the Year against representatives from the other seven sections of the United States.
Eckman has been Roseburg's head cross country coach since 1998.
Southwest Conference
Cross Country All-Stars
Boys Athlete of the Year — Adam Reeder, jr., Sheldon.
Girls Athlete of the Year — Madi Zemper-Prill, fr., South Eugene.
Boys Coach of the Year — Ian Dobson, Sheldon.
Girls Co-Coaches of the Year — Steve Richards, South Eugene; Nathan Eckman, Roseburg.
GIRLS
First Team
Madi Zemper-Prill, fr., South Eugene; Cameron Gupta, sr., South Eugene; Sylvia Eckman, soph., Roseburg; Reese Meager, sr., North Medford; Nora Black, soph., South Eugene; Marisela Villa, sr., North Medford; Elizabeth McCart, soph., South Eugene.
Jonah Donde, sr., Sheldon; Adam Reeder, jr., Sheldon; Timothy Johnson, jr., Roseburg; Malachi Schoenherr, fr., Sheldon; Evan Poulsen, sr., Sheldon; Carter Stedman, sr., Roseburg; Benjamin Seidman, sr., South Eugene.
Second Team
Matt Rieman, jr., Grants Pass; Jaia Hannagan, jr., Grants Pass; Jan Bremer, jr., South Eugene; Griffin Baxley, sr., South Eugene; DJ Scott, sr., South Medford; Benjamin Kehrein, fr., Sheldon; Devon Scott, soph., South Medford.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.