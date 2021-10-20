Roseburg High School has never hosted a cross country invitational this big since Nathan Eckman became the head coach in 1998.
Eckman's math had 29 high schools — 37 if you're counting middle schools — participating in Wednesday's Umpqua Invite at Stewart Park.
Oregon City made the three-hour-plus trip from the Portland area, Southwest Conference powerhouse Sheldon was here and Bandon and North Bend were among the coast schools that showed up.
"That was so much fun, so rewarding," Eckman said afterwards. "We had over 500 finishers (in six races). For whatever reason, it was a perfect time (in the season) for everybody to come to Roseburg. We had a ton of volunteers who helped out."
The weather cooperated. Runners competed in 5,000 and 3,000-meter races in cool, dry conditions. The wind that wrecked havoc around the county Tuesday night was quiet.
"Perfect weather for a PR," Roseburg senior Preston Smith said, smiling.
Sheldon was the class of the boys' field, winning the team title with 29 points — 50 in front of runner-up Roseburg (79).
The Irish had four runners finish in the top seven, with junior Jonah Donde winning the individual title with a time of 15 minutes, 33.5 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Oregon City (54) outdueled Roseburg (72) on the girls' side. The Pioneers had four runners in the top 11, led by sophomore Lydia Dale's fifth-place effort (19:53.8).
Sheldon sophomore Katryn Gilbert cruised to the individual championship (19:09.5).
Smith and senior Levi Campbell paced the Roseburg boys. Smith placed eighth (16:23.8, a PR), while Campbell finished 10th (16:37.3, PR) before heading to football practice at Finlay Field.
"I wasn't as worried about my place, I was just trying to get a good time," Smith said. "I felt really good. My first mile was probably too fast, but I was able to keep it up for a while. I got a 20-second PR, so I feel really good about that."
Smith believes he's ready for the SWC district meet, which will be held Oct. 27 at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
"My confidence is pretty high," Smith said. "I showed myself today I can break 16:30. My next step is to get close to 16 minutes, and hopefully I can make it to the state meet. That's the goal."
Junior Corinne Childers, who along with twin sister Charis is dividing her time between cross country and soccer this fall, turned in a strong performance for the Roseburg girls.
Corinne Childers finished fourth (19:50.4, PR). Charis Childers was 14th (20:30.1) and Oakland freshman Callie Sarnoski placed 15th (20:36.8).
"It was pretty fun. I didn't think I was going to have the best race today, because I had a soccer game last night and was kind of tired," Corinne Childers said. "I didn't think I'd go under 20.
"I was really happy. My time was a 40-second PR, and I was really surprised when I crossed the finish line. I just tried to keep passing people and keep going faster, and it worked. I feel I've gotten a lot of speed in soccer, and that's helped in cross country."
Other race winners Wednesday included Roseburg's Gabe Simmons in junior varsity boys (17:54.9), Aspynn Westby of McNary in JV girls (20:59.4), Joseph Latham of Jo Lane in middle school boys (10:38.8 for 3,000) and Molly Smith of Jo Lane for middle school girls (12:06.0).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 29, Roseburg 79, Oregon City 119, Springfield 125, Bandon 144, Hidden Valley 168, Thurston 215, McNary 224, Cottage Grove 230, North Bend 238, North Eugene 269, Harrisburg 294, Glide 326, Pleasant Hill 410, Oakland 462.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jonah Donde, She, 15:33.5; 2. Evan Poulsen, She, 16:08.5; 3. Adam Reeder, She, 16:10.2; 4. Eli Dale, OC, 16:11.7; 5. Connor Roop, McNary, 16:12.1; 6. Christopher Young, OC, 16:14.8; 7. Zane Prevedello, She, 16:16.6; 8. Preston Smith, Ro, 16:23.8; 9. Justin Ball, NV, 16:34.7; 10. Levi Campbell, Ro, 16:37.3; 11. Gianni Altman, GB, 16:38.4; 12. Grant Bohannon, HV, 16:44.8; 13. Owen Fuller, Spring, 16:46.3; 14. Ammon Gallup, Thu, 16:50.4; 15. Peyton Fisher, Ro, 16:52.8.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 27. Rowan Leaton, Ro, 17:33.8; 28. Hyrum McGinnis, Ro, 17:37.9; 35. Brian Powell, Ro, 17:59.1; 51. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 18:33.8; 52. Dylan Davis, Glide, 18:35.8; 53. Taylor Lander, Ro, 18:36.6; 55. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 18:41.3; 62. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 18:52.3; 63. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 18:52.9; 75. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 19:16.9; 86. Josiah Long, Glide, 19:53.4; 94. Christian McClellan, Sut, 20:17.4; 101. Connor Woodward, SU, 21:50.0; 106. Jack Pace, Glide, 22:26.6; 108. Matthew Harting, Oak, 22:33.3; 113. Cohen Hooper, Oak, 24:02.0; 116. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oak, 25:18.7; 117. Jude Lichte, Reed, 26:13.6; 118. Tige Peterman, Oak, 26:19.6; 119. Jacob Parsons, ND, 27:44.8; 120. Carlos Jimenez, Oak, 30:24.1.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Oregon City 54, Roseburg 72, Sheldon 103, Bandon 108, North Eugene 163, North Bend 181, Cottage Grove 184, Harrisburg 190, Thurston 211, Oakland 261, North Douglas 270, Junction City 279, Reedsport 316.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Katryn Gilbert, She, 19:09.5; 2. Artana Nice, NE, 19:28.3; 3. Holly Hutton, Ban, 19:42.0; 4. Corinne Childers, Ro, 19:50.4; 5. Lydia Dale, OC, 19:53.8; 6. Stephanie White, Thu, 19:54.5; 7. Libby Fox, JC, 19:56.6; 8. Racquel May, OC, 19:57.7; 9. Alyssa Johnson, Elm, 19:58.0; 10. Avery Sorensen, OC, 20:12.8; 11. Adalyn Murray, OC, 20:15.5; 12. Skylar Willow, She, 20:26.2; 13. Jailyn Becerra-Brigido, NE, 20:29.1; 14. Charis Childers, Ro, 20:30.1; 15. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 20:36.8.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 18. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 20:55.6; 22. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 21:06.6; 23. Zoe Traul, Ro, 21:07.6; 29. Julissa Landeros, Ro, 21:28.0; 32. Jazlynn Landeros, Ro, 21:41.3; 41. Mia Piscopo, ND, 22:09.9; 42. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 22:10.6; 45. Celeste Kilpatrick, Glide, 22:25.7; 47. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 22:29.7; 48. Natalie Hescock, ND, 22:34.2; 49. Madison Turner, Sut, 22:34.7; 54. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 22:57.1; 73. Rosa Camacho, Oak, 24:21.7; 75. Bella Eyler, Oak, 24:38.1; 79. Adriana Alcantar, ND, 24:54.7; 81. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:06.3; 82. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 25:12.6; 85. Summer Smith, Reed, 25:34.3; 91. Eliorah Dunnavent, Glide, 26:06.9; 93. Hannah Long, Glide, 26:41.0; 94. Brianna Wilkins, Reed, 26:44.0; 95. Zoe Vickers, Oak, 26:52.5; 96. Regan Murphey, Reed, 27:02.0; 98. Audrey VanHouten, Oak, 27:28.7; 103. Tahler Murphey, Reed, 28:50.0; 104. Lillian Copelin, SU, 28:58.4; 106. Bailey Canaday, Reed, 31:24.0.
