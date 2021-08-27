The high school fall cross country season kicked off on Friday for most of the Douglas County teams and others with the Umpqua Opener at Roseburg's Stewart Park.
Runners from Roseburg, Sutherlin, South Umpqua, Douglas, Glide, Oakland and North Douglas competed in 5,000 and 3,000-meter races under favorable morning conditions.
Other schools taking part included North Bend, Bandon, St. Mary's and North Valley.
"It's really nice (having an invitational). Last year we just had dual meets which was boring (due to the coronavirus pandemic), so this is really good," Roseburg senior Preston Smith said. "It was a little more hot and humid than I'd like it to be, but overall it was pretty good. It wasn't too smoky."
Two Roseburg seniors, Smith and Eliza Eckman, posted victories in the 5,000 races.
Smith was the boys' winner in 16 minutes, 52.1 seconds, a personal best for the course. Senior Justin Ball of North Valley finished second (17:07.1).
"I felt pretty good," Smith said. "I would've liked to get closer to 16:30, but I still got a PR and won the race, so I'm happy with that.
"I didn't really have a race plan. I started out pretty fast and was in the lead for the entire race. I didn't want to get passed on the final stretch, so I tried to stay at least 20 meters ahead of whoever was behind me."
Smith is looking to have a big final prep cross country season after placing 16th in the Southern Oregon Regional Championship meet during the truncated 2021 winter/spring season.
"I think I'm in the best shape of my life, which was a goal my senior year," he said. "I put in a lot of work over the summer and hoping it pays off. I'm pretty motivated, I want to go to state this year."
"Preston's in really good shape, and he's ready to rock and roll," Roseburg head coach Nathan Eckman said.
The Indians had three others runners finish in the top 11. Senior Levi Campbell placed fourth (17:23.7), junior Gabe Simmons was eighth (18:36.1) and senior Brian Powell finished 11th (19:04.7).
Junior Logan Gant of North Douglas took 14th (19:34.0) and junior Thomas Hatcher of Glide was 20th (20:09.6).
For the girls, Eliza Eckman ran away from the field, winning by nearly a minute and a half over runner-up Aunika Miller of Bandon. The daughter of the coach, Eliza Eckman clocked 19:36.0.
"I wanted to go out fast, and see what happened from there," said Eliza Eckman, who's a two-time state qualifier. "I was trying to go around 6-flat pace ... my first mile was 6:10, so it went pretty good. The (overall) time was good.
"I'm feeling good. I've been running a lot of miles."
"That's a great start for her," coach Eckman said.
Juniors Charis and Corinne Childers of Roseburg, who are twins, finished third and fourth respectively in 21:19.9 and 21:33.0. Senior Zoe Traul (eighth, 22:27.4) and freshman Sylvia Eckman (ninth, 22:42.2) also cracked the top 10.
Oakland freshman Callie Sarnoski was 10th (22:51.4), freshman Celeste Kilpatrick of Glide took 15th (24:41.5) and sophomore Natalie Hescock of North Douglas finished 21st (26:42.0).
"I was so happy with how everybody competed," Nathan Eckman said. "It was exciting watching everyone run. I think they made the most of a really good day for running."
Senior Ephraim Webber of Roseburg won the boys 3,000 (10:04.9), while senior Madison Turner of Sutherlin took first in the girls 3,000 (13:22.7). The middle school winners were Joseph Latham of Jo Lane for the boys (11:17.3) and Molly Smith of Jo Lane for the girls (12:08.2).
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 25, Roseburg 34, North Bend 80, St. Mary's 108, Glide 128, Douglas 175.
1. Preston Smith, Rose, 16:52.1; 2. Justin Ball, NV, 17:07.1; 3. Ansen Converse, Ban, 17:12.6; 4. Levi Campbell, Rose, 17:23.7; 5. Charlie Ells, Ban, 17:27.0; 6. Patton Clark, Ban, 17:45.9; 7. Carter Brown, Ban, 17:58.0; 8. Gabe Simmons, Rose, 18:36.1; 9. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 18:48.3; 10. Aidin Wilson, NB, 18:58.2; 11. Brian Powell, Rose, 19:04.7; 12. Tiago Schrader, NB, 19:16.0; 13. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 29:29.3; 14. Logan Gant, ND, 19:34.0; 15. Hyrum McGinnis, Rose, 19:40.7; 16. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 19:49.2; 17. Milo Kirby, Rose, 19:49.3; 18. Vincent Savage, SM, 19:56.2; 19. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 20:03.9; 20. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 20:09.6.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 21. Dylan Davis, Glide, 20:15.7; 24. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 20:33.1; 25. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 20:51.6; 27. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 20:55.3; 30. Josiah Vincent, Rose, 21:17.7; 33. Seth Rincon, Dou, 21:50.5; 35. Carter Dryden, Rose, 22:10.0; 36. Kahiki Nielsen, Dou, 22:28.7; 40. Josiah Long, Glide, 24:18.7; 42. Jack Pace, Glide, 24:21.3; 43. Bobby Newport, Glide, 24:35.6; 45. Nathan Colton, SU, 24:41.9; 46. Conner Woodward, SU, 24:42.9; 47. Blayne Young, SU, 26:02.9; 48. Cooper Sustaire, Rose, 26:09.8; 49. Hudson Ferguson, Dou, 27:24.3; 51. Ty Hunter, Dou, 27:45.7; 52. Peter Sheppard, Glide, 28:03.4; 53. Dominic Harger, Glide, 28:12.0; 54. Jason Stiles, Dou, 28:22.3; 55. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oak, 28:51.3; 56. Tige Peterman, Oak, 29:18.8; 59. Cohen Hooper, Oak, 29:18.8; 60. Steven Sheppard, Glide, 30:45.7; 61. Logan Bishop, Rose, 31:02.8; 62. Jacob Parsons, ND, 31:06.1; 63. Carlos Jimenez, Oak, 34:10.3.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 25, Bandon 58, North Bend 67, St. Mary's 84.
1. Eliza Eckman, Rose, 19:36.0; 2. Aunika Miller, Ban, 21:05.9; 3. Charis Childers, Rose, 21:19.9; 4. Corinne Childers, Rose, 21:33.0; 5. Analise Miller, Ban, 22:16.1; 6. Addie Jensen, SM, 22:25.1; 7. Sara Slade, NB, 22:27.4; 8. Zoe Traul, Rose, 22:27.4; 9. Sylvia Eckman, Rose, 22:42.2; 10. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 22:51.4; 11. Jazlynn Landeros, Rose, 23:12.4; 12. Julissa Landeros, Rose, 23:27.2; 13. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 23:32.0; 14. Emma Slade, NB, 24:29.2; 15. Celeste Kilpatrick, Glide, 24:41.5; 16. Abby Woodruff, NB, 24:55.8; 17. Sydney Godwin, SM, 25:10.0; 18. Clara Messner, NB, 25:50.0; 19. Maryann Qadir, NB, 26:27.1; 20. Emily Bowdoin, SM, 26:41.0.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 21. Natalie Hescock, ND, 26:42.0; 22. Mia Piscopo, ND, 26:49.3; 26. Hannah Long, Glide, 27:29.2; 27. Lolly Frost, ND, 27:48.2; 29. Zoe Vickers, Oak, 28:55.2; 30. Lillian Copelin, SU, 28:56.0; 31. Jamie Gaskill, SU, 29:25.4; 32. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 29:35.4; 33. Sydney Sprinkle, ND, 30:29.7; 34. Ava Dotson, Dou, 31:22.1; 35. Rose Camacho, Oak, 31:30.0.
