The high school cross country season in Douglas County began on Thursday with the Umpqua Opener at Roseburg's Stewart Park.
The invite, held on a warm summer day, attracted 14 teams and 346 runners, according to Roseburg cross country coach Nathan Eckman.
Sophomore Tayvon Kitchen led the defending Class 5A state champion Crater boys to the team title, winning the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 27.20 seconds. Roseburg junior Timothy Johnson was the runner-up in 17:11.10.
Crater had four runners finish in the top 11 and had a team score of 62 points, four points in front of Roseburg.
Kitchen, running the course for the first time, led from the start.
"It was fun and a good win," Kitchen said. "My coach was making me do it like a workout — I ran a 4:45 first mile and just coasted the rest of the way. I felt pretty good about the time and hopefully I can go sub-16 my next race."
For Johnson, who was slowed by a stress fracture last year, he was pleased with his debut on his home course.
"I'm excited about this. It was nice to run at home and get second place," Johnson said. "I think I went out too hard at the beginning, but was able to maintain my pace. I was able to run in the low 17s, so it's a good start."
"Timothy did a lot of work this summer and it was super obvious today," Nathan Eckman said.
Junior Peyton Fisher (seventh, 18:00.30), freshman Joseph Latham (12th, 18:43.20) and senior Roman Leaton (14th, 19:16.80) also finished in the top 15 for Roseburg.
"I had kids step up. Everyone did their job and competed," Nathan Eckman said, speaking about both the boys and girls teams. "I was super proud, from the beginning runners to some of the more advanced runners. It was exciting to see everyone out there and giving it everything they have."
In the girls' varsity race, Grants Pass sophomore Nettle Grey pulled away from Roseburg soph Sylvia Eckman in the second part of the race and posted the victory in 19:52.60. Eckman finished in 20:04.90.
"(This was my first race in Roseburg) and I'm very surprised I won," Grey said. "The race felt good. I thought the finish was earlier, so I started sprinting early but other than that I felt very good. I was aiming to get around 20 minutes and got 19:52, so I was happy about that."
Eckman — whose older sister Eliza was Roseburg's No. 1 runner the past four years — ran strong in her season opener.
"I wanted to go out fast and stay in the lead pack with those girls," Sylvia Eckman said. "She (Grey) moved ahead of me coming off the hill. I got in the low 20s, so I was pretty happy with it. It was a big PR."
"Sylvia is early in her training cycle and to run in the low 20s is wonderful," coach Eckman said.
Seniors Corinne Childers (13th, 21:32.10) and Charis Childers (15th, 22:22.90) and sophomore Vikki Vanderwerff (16th, 22:50.50) were Roseburg's next three finishers.
The Crater girls took the team crown with 42 points. Roseburg (65) was third.
"All the girls on the team did awesome," Sylvia Eckman said. "It was fun to be back racing with them again. I think we have a shot at state, and that's super exciting."
Shaun Garnica of Crater won the boys coed 3K race in 9:26.90, followed by Carter Stedman of Roseburg (10:07.70). Marley Petrey of Bandon finished first in the girls coed 3K in 12:22.20.
The middle school 3K winners were Michael Villarreal of Hanby for the boys (11:23.70) and Haddie Barsalow of Scenic for the girls (12:33.00).
Umpqua Opener
Thursday's Results
BOYS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Crater 62, Roseburg 66, Grants Pass 79, North Medford 89, Bandon 93, North Bend 144, Klamath Union 177, St. Mary's 216, Douglas 244, Glide 257, South Umpqua 289.
1. Tayvon Kitchen, Cra, 16:27.20; 2. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 17:11.10; 3. Ryder Hvall, Cra, 17:19.90; 4. Damian Avalos, Ban, 17:27.60; 5. Ivar Hokanson, Cra, 17:47.10; 6. Logan Huffman, NM, 17:59.60; 7. Peyton Fisher, Ro, 18:00.30; 8. Matt Rieman, GP, 18:00.90; 9. Jala Hannagan, GP, 18:03.50; 10. Elijah Zavala, NM, 18:32.70; 11. Caleb Barsalou, Cra, 18:40.70; 12. Joseph Latham, Ro, 18:43.20; 13. Carter Brown, Ban, 19:07.30; 14. Roman Leaton, Ro, 18:16.80; 15. Brayden Downey, NM, 19:21.00.
Other Douglas County Finishers: 20. Noah Eichenbusch, Glide, 19:47.60; 31. Ethan Bastian, Ro, 20:24.90; 32. Logan Gant, ND, 20:25.70; 34. Milo Kirby, Ro, 20:34.80; 35. Seth Rincon, Dou, 20:39.20; 37. Noah Call, Ro, 20:44.00; 38. Jaron Leeworthy, Ro, 20:45.00; 39. Isaiah Hutchins, Ro, 20:50.20; 45. Izak Hutchins, Ro, 21:03.90; 58. Landon Willis, Ro, 22:11.70; 60. Josiah Long, Glide, 22:22.90; 61. Alex Metianu, Dou, 22:23.90; 62. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 22:34.90; 63. Zebedee Johnson, Ro, 22:55.30; 64. Spencer Ferguson, Dou, 22:55.60; 67. Andrew Schnautz, Ro, 23:18.40; 69. Luke Ohman, Ro, 23:34.30; 70. Levi Shumway, Ro, 23:37.00; 71. Sam Cordon, Ro, 23:37.90; 72. Hudson Ferguson, Dou, 23:54.20; 77. Jack Pace, Glide, 24:28.60; 78. Lucas Verela-Diaz, SU, 24:30.00; 80. Jacob Parsons, ND, 24:33.90; 81. Ty Hunter, Dou, 24:36.60; 82. Jonah Knudson, Ro, 24:44.00; 84. James Huselton, Ro, 24:51.20; 85. Ayan Rao-Tiwari, SU, 24:56.40; 86. Austin Bodenhamer, Dou, 24:59.40; 87. Levi Dahlenburg, Dou, 25:03.60; 88. Bryce Dahlenburg, Dou, 25:07.80; 89. Evan Forsloff, Ro, 25:18.00; 90. Cohen Elrod, SU, 25:27.90; 91. Conner Woodward, SU, 25:30.90; 93. Samuel Cohan, Ro, 25:53.30; 97. Josh Hernandez, Ro, 27:02.20; 99. Ben Atkin, Glide, 27:13.30; 100. Hayden Wier, Ro, 27:30.80; 104. Riley Vincet, SU, 28:25.40; 107. Hurrsh Misttry, SU, 32:33.00; 108. Austin Schonauer, Glide, 33:41.60.
GIRLS
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Crater 42, Grants Pass 57, Roseburg 65, Klamath Union 95, St. Mary's 123, North Bend 132, Glide 192.
1. Nettle Grey, GP, 19:52.60; 2. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 20:04.90; 3. Ellie Berg, GP, 20:14.00; 4. Lindsey Siebert, Cra, 20:17.00; 5. Reese Meager, NM, 20:25.80; 6. Emma West, Cra, 20:26.30; 7. Saniyah Ayala, SM, 20:28.00; 8. Isabela Coffman, KU, 20:29.40; 9. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 20:45.10; 10. Haylee Baldwin, Cra, 20:51.20; 11. Bela Marshak, GP, 21:05.50; 12. Samantha Payne, Cra, 21:06.70; 13. Corinne Childers, Ro, 21:32.10; 14. Aubrey Syrnyk, KU, 21:51.40; 15. Charis Childers, Ro, 22:22.90.
Other Douglas County Finishers: 16. Vikki Vanderwerff, Ro, 22:50.50; 26. Pauline Ngigi, Glide, 23:53.10; 28. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:31.30; 33. Jazlynn Landeros, Ro, 24:54.70; 41. Irelyn Weaver, Ro, 25:51.00; 52. Elizabeth Andrews, Oak, 27:58.20; 55. Aubrey Groth, Glide, 28:20.90; 57. Savea Leholm, ND, 28:36.40; 58. Ivy Jones, Ro, 28:37.80; 61. Eliorah Dunnavant, Glide, 29:00.10; 66. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 31:00.60; 69. Ava Murphy, Glide, 32:40.30; 71. Faith Drennen, SU, 36:01.00; 72. Sylvia Williams, Glide, 41:57.20.
