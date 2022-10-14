TRI CITY — Isaac Real caught five touchdown passes from Jace Johnson and the fourth-ranked South Umpqua Lancers remained undefeated, hammering Coquille 49-12 Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
After a botched first-quarter handoff by South Umpqua gave Coquille excellent field position, the Red Devils took an early 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Hayden GeDeros.
From there, it was all Lancers.
Johnson and Real connected for scoring passes of 16 and 17 yards in the first quarter, Johnson had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and threw two more TDs to Real in the second quarter as South Umpqua raced to a 36-6 lead by halftime.
Johnson and Real connected again in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown with 10:02 remaining in the third quarter, pushing the Lancers to a 43-6 lead and instigating a running clock for the remainder of the game.
"We are just taking what the other team gives us," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said.
Josiah Sinohui added a 14-yard touchdown run for South Umpqua before GeDeros scored again with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
Real finished with nine receptions for 107 yards, while Johnson completed 16 of 21 passes for 195 yards. The Lancers did get a scare when Johnson suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the third quarter.
Jacob Logan ran for 125 yards on 16 carries for South Umpqua, and Louden Cole caught four passes for 59 yards.
South Umpqua improved to 7-0 on the season, and is slated to visit Sutherlin next Friday.
Coquille;6;0;0;6;—;12
S. Umpqua;16;20;7;6;—;49
First Quarter
C — GeDeros 1 run (kick blocked)
SU — Real 16 pass from J. Johnson (Real pass from J. Johnson)
SU — Real 17 pass from J. Johnson (Cole pass from J. Johnson)
Second Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 10 run (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Real 12 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Real 2 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SU — Real 27 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Sinohui 14 run (kick blocked)
C — GeDeros 1 run (kick blocked)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.