REEDSPORT — Glide senior Dylan Ackerman punched in a quarterback sneak with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, lifting the Wildcats to a come-from-behind 17-12 victory over Reedsport in Class 2A Special District 4 action Friday night.
"I think we got their best shot tonight," said Glide coach Daryl Watkins, who team was playing its first game in two weeks due to illness on the combined high school/middle school campus. "There was absolutely some rust. They are a very physical team. They're effort-driven and very well-coached."
Reedsport struck first when Gabe Foster completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Derek Johnson in the first quarter. Glide regained the upper hand in the second quarter when Ackerman hit Dylan Damewood on a 60-yard touchdown pass. Ty Davis tacked on a 37-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 10-7 halftime advantage.
Reedsport (3-4, 2-3 SD4) regained the lead in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Aaron Solomon before Ackerman's sneak sealed the win for Glide.
With the victory, the Wildcats (4-2, 2-1) will have a chance to stake their claim to at least a share of the SD4 title when they host Lakeview at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Maynard Mai Field.
Glide;0;10;0;7;—;17
Reedsport;6;0;0;6;—;12
First Quarter
R — D. Johnson 25 pass from Foster (run failed)
Second Quarter
G — Damewood 60 pass from Ackerman (Davis kick)
G — Davis 37 field goal
Fourth Quarter
R — Aa. Solomon 8 run (run failed)
G — Ackerman 1 run (Davis kick)
