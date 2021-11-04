TRI CITY — After eight weeks of being the proverbial unstoppable force, the South Umpqua Lancers ran into a pair of seemingly immovable objects.
A 28-26 win at Cascade Christian, secured by a Loudon Cole interception of a late two-point conversion attempt by the Challengers, sealed South Umpqua’s Class 3A Special District 2 South title and moved the Lancers to 8-0 on the season.
At the time, South Umpqua had the top scoring defense in 3A, allowing just less than 12 points per game, while leading their classification with 43.5 points per game on offense.
Already destined for the 3A state playoffs, the Lancers needed to add an extra game after receiving a forfeit from Douglas earlier in the season. South Umpqua met Washington Class 2B powerhouse Kalama at Gresham’s Sam Barlow High School and left with a 40-0 bruise on its record.
“The kids have responded well,” Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said of his team’s response to the blowout loss. “You can either learn or get better, or crawl into a hole and hide.”
The Lancers enter the state playoffs as the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Siuslaw and No. 2 Rainier. Right behind them is No. 4 Warrenton, as well as No. 6 Dayton and No. 11 Amity.
South Umpqua’s opponent Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium will be the Yamhill-Carlton Tigers, who with a 4-4 overall record lost to Amity, Dayton and Warrenton, forfeited to Rainier and needed a 26-20 win over Corbett on Oct. 22 to secure a playoff spot.
The forecast from the National Weather Service promises a slick Frosty Loghry Field Friday night, something neither team is a stranger to.
“We pulled out a close one at Corbett on not a good field,” said Tigers coach Brad McKechnie, who coached a combined six years at Marshfield and North Bend before taking the Y-C job.
When looking at his first-round playoff opponent, McKechnie was surprised by the result of South Umpqua’s loss to Kalama.
“They’re a great team,” McKechnie said of the Lancers. “They have athletes at all levels of their defense and a good defensive scheme.”
The Tigers are in a similar position that South Umpqua was just three seasons ago: just five seniors on the current roster, but 17 juniors and sophomores and two freshmen who start.
One of those seniors, tailback Jacob Preston, has been the straw to stir the Yamhill-Carlton drink this season, rushing for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns and also logging three TD catches.
“Where we’ve had success is getting the ball to that guy,” McKechnie said.
South Umpqua’s offense has been prolific most of the season, led by junior quarterback Jace Johnson, who has passed for 1,639 yards and 25 TDs. Of his four interceptions, two came in a 41-8 win over Philomath and the other two were in the loss to Kalama.
Kade Johnson leads the Lancers’ receiving corps with 34 catches for 535 yards and 10 TDs, while South Umpqua’s big-play receivers have been Isaac Real (26.2 yards per catch, five TDs) and Andrew Christensen (21.3 yards per catch, five TDs).
On the ground, Caj Simmons has rushed for 504 yards and 10 TDs on the season, while the Lancer also get a boost from fellow senior running back Justin Jenks.
Throughout the 2021 football season, South Umpqua has jostled with Siuslaw and Rainier for the No. 1 ranking in the state, be it in the weekly coaches poll or the OSAA’s power rankings. Both top spots have changed hands regularly.
South Umpqua ultimately landed in the No. 3 slot, which is a good position to be in, but those rankings now are nothing more than a formality.
“These kids have done a great job this year and I’m super proud of them,” Stebbins said. “Now, it’s survive and advance.
“Like Tom Smythe told us at Lewis & Clark (College), I don’t care if you win 7-6 or 76-75, a W is a W.”
