WINSTON — St. Mary's scored four unanswered touchdowns as the visiting Crusaders rolled to a 26-8 Class 3A Special District 3 football victory over Douglas Friday night.
The Trojans' Luke Robbins and Wesley McWhorter connected on a 4-yard touchdown pass to give Douglas a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before the Crusaders went on their scoring tear.
Jaden Foster returned an interception 55 yards to pull St. Mary's into a 6-6 tie in the second quarter, and the Crusaders would tack on three second-half touchdowns before the Trojans got their final points on a safety when St. Mary's failed to handle a punt snap in its own end zone.
"It was just the little things again," Douglas coach Nick Garcia said. "We played really well, but in the fourth quarter we fell apart a little bit."
The loss dropped Douglas to 2-5 on the season. The Trojans visit North Valley (2-5 SD3) next Friday.
St. Mary’s;0;6;7;13;—;26
Douglas;6;0;0;2;—;8
First Quarter
D — McWhorter 4 pass from Robbins (run failed)
Second Quarter
SM — Foster 55 interception return (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
SM — Flowers 37 run (Friesen kick)
Fourth Quarter
SM — B. Patten 19 pass from Delplanche (kick failed)
SM — Olson 3 run (Friesen kick)
D — Safety, snap into the end zone
