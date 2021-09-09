ELKTON — Low turnout for the 2021 winter/spring football season forced the Elkton Elks to either try its hand at six-man football or not play at all.
The concept of the six-man game was met with a sense of trepidation among the players, the coach and the community alike. After that first game, a 34-6 win over visiting Jewell, that uncertainty turned into anticipation.
The Elks went 4-2 in their first season at the six-man level, and have a completely different outlook for the fall season.
“It took a few weeks to get used to, but once we got used to it, it was fun,” said Elkton head coach Jeremy Lockhart, entering his third season with the Elks. “It came at a good time and was just the best decision for our program.”
Elkton has seen a gradual decline in turnout for its football program, with just 10 players on last season’s roster and only nine this season.
“I’d like to have 12 just so we could at least scrimmage,” said Lockhart, who has not had a practice scrimmage since he took over the program. “We’re a pretty small town and actually try to pull kids from the surrounding areas just to sustain the numbers we have.”
One such kid is senior Paul Yearous, who commutes from Loon Lake with his mother, a librarian at Elkton’s elementary school. The spring season was the first organized football for Yearous, who started as a tight end last season and is listed as a running back and combination defensive end/linebacker this fall.
“I’m going to play wherever (Lockhart) tells me to,” the 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior said. “I don’t necessarily like running, but I’m good at it.”
Speed is a common thread with the Elks, who have just one 200-plus-pounder, senior center and defensive tackle Hunter Helmer (6-1, 215) on the roster.
“It’s definitely a faster pace,” junior quarterback and middle linebacker Conner Anderson said. “There’s a lot of running to do. If someone gets outside, it’s usually six points.”
Which is what the 5-11, 165-pound Anderson said is going to be a goal of the Elkton offense.
“We don’t have a lot of size, but we’re fast,” Anderson said.
Yearous, Anderson and junior running back/defensive back Nathan Rausch (6-0, 165) are the only three returning starters for the Elks, while Helmer and sophomore wide receiver/linebacker Tyler Boylan (5-8, 170) also figure to be key contributors.
In 1960, the Oregon School Activities Association ended its sanctioning of six-man football, but the game has made a rapid resurgence over the past three seasons.
In the fall of 2019, there were 14 schools in Oregon which brought back six-man football. That number grew to 20 during the past spring season.
This fall, there are 24, including four in Douglas County. Three of those four had intended to compete at the eight-man level, but turnout at North Douglas, Yoncalla and Riddle forced those schools to join Elkton in the six-man division.
The Elks opened their season last Friday with a 44-32 win over North Douglas in Drain.
