Air quality stops Nelson-Roseburg football game at halftime

Sep 9, 2022

Friday night's nonconference prep football game between Nelson and Roseburg at Finlay Field was stopped at halftime due to the air quality index exceeding the allowable limit.

The Hawks were leading 14-12 and the game will be considered a no contest, according to Roseburg High School athletic director Russ Bolin.

Junior running back Cayden Eckel scored both touchdowns for the Indians (0-1), taking it in from the 2 in the first quarter and catching a 32-yard pass from Owen Bentea in the second period.

Senior defensive lineman Tiger Black led the Roseburg defense.

The Indians are scheduled to begin Special District 1 play next Friday, visiting North Salem.

This story will be updated.

Nelson;0;14;—;14
Roseburg;6;6;—;12

First Quarter
R — Eckel 2 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter
N — Kirsch 16 pass from Durdahl (Nelson kick)
R — Eckel 32 pass from Bentea (pass failed)
N — Gray 90 kickoff return (Nelson kick)
