SUTHERLIN — The Bandon Tigers moved to 3-0 on the 2021 winter/spring prep football season with a 16-13 win over the Glide Wildcats on Friday night at Sutherlin High School.
Glide dropped to 1-3. No details from the game were provided by Glide to The News-Review.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Lakeview next Saturday.
