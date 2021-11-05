BANDON — Oakland's football season came to an end Friday night with a 16-12 loss to No. 6-seeded Bandon in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The No. 11 Oakers finished 6-4 overall.
The Tigers (8-3) will travel to No. 3 Lakeview (9-1), a 59-6 winner over No. 14 Grant Union, for a quarterfinal game next weekend.
This story will be updated.
