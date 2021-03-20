COOS BAY — Coquille junior tailback Gunner Yates ran for 193 yards and three first-half touchdowns, lifting the Red Devils to a 38-13 nine-man football victory over Glide Friday at Marshfield High School.
Yates had scoring runs of 54, 64 and 39 yards — and also caught a 45-yard TD pass — as Coquille sprinted to a 38-0 lead by halftime.
Glide pitched a shutout defensively in the second half and added a pair of scores on offense: a 27-yard TD pass from Trever Short to Clay Mornarich in the third quarter, and a 42-yard scoring strike from Short to Colby Bucich in the fourth quarter.
Individual statistics were not available.
Glide (1-2) is scheduled to play host to Bandon next Friday.
Glide;0;0;6;7;—;13
Coquille;24;14;0;0;—;38
First Quarter
C — Yates 54 run (Yates pass from Haagen)
C — Yates 64 run (Yates run)
C — Gardner 69 run (Gardner pass from Haagen)
Second Quarter
C — Yates 45 pass from Haagen (pass failed)
C — Yates 39 run (Haagen run)
Third Quarter
G — C. Mornarich 27 pass from Short (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — Bucich 42 pass from Short (Davis kick)
