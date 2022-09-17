YONCALLA — Gold Beach had three touchdown runs of 54 yards or longer to help the No. 2-ranked Panthers spoil Yoncalla High School's homecoming night, beating the North Douglas/Yoncalla War Eagles 36-18 Friday night.
The game was the Class 2A Special District 3 opener for both teams.
Nelson Willstead rushed for 189 yards, including TD sprints of 54 and 55 yards, and quarterback Jake Westerman ran for 138, including a 68-yard run in the third quarter to give Gold Beach (3-0 overall, 1-0 SD3) a needed cushion.
The Panthers held a 20-12 edge in the third quarter before Westerman's run.
"On their 55- and 68-yarders, we had them in the backfield and they just busted through," War Eagles co-head coach JJ Mast said. "That's all it was. We'd hold them, hold them, hold them and they'd bust away."
Ray Gerrard was solid on both sides of the ball for the War Eagles. Gerrard rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and also led the defense with 12.5 tackles.
Caden Reigard ran for 54 yards, Hunter Vaughn gained 51 yards with a rushing TD and Ashton Hardy also had a scoring run for the War Eagles.
North Douglas/Yoncalla (1-2, 0-1) visits Glide Friday.
Gold Beach;8;12;8;8;—;36
ND/Yoncalla;6;0;12;0;—;18
First Quarter
ND/Y — Hardy 1 run (run failed)
GB — Willstead 54 run (Wright run)
Second Quarter
GB — Willstead 55 run (run failed)
GB — J. Westerman 25 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
ND/Y — Gerrard 4 run (run failed)
GB — J. Westerman 68 run (Willstead run)
ND/Y — Vaughn 6 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
GB — Gibson 29 pass from J. Westerman (Willstead run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
