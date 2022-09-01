WINSTON — Nick Garcia hopes having more players to work with this season can make a significant difference for the Douglas High School football team.
With less than 20 players on the roster last year, the Trojans played an independent schedule and lost all six of their games.
But Garcia, in his second season as head coach, was pleased with a turnout of over 40 players (21 freshmen) on Aug. 15 and the Trojans are returning to league play as a member of Class 3A Special District 3 that includes Cascade Christian and South Umpqua.
Douglas has nine returning starters both on offense and defense.
“We did a lot of work this offseason, getting kids involved with the community,” Garcia said. “We really pushed the summer stuff, and we doubled our numbers from last year. The kids have bought into what we’re doing ... a week into practice we were miles ahead of last year and we’ll be able to field a JV program.”
“It just sucked to lose every game we played (last year),” said senior running back/linebacker Branson Willis, a returning starter on both sides. “This year we have nothing to lose. It’s the last year for most of us, so we’re just going to go as hard as we can.
“It’s really good (with more players). Last year we weren’t able to get any looks, but now we have them. We’ve improved a lot, just because of the numbers we have.”
Senior Prestonn Wierichs, a returning starter on the line, agreed.
“We were way undersized,” he said. “We came out and played our hardest — we still couldn’t win a game, but this year is going to be different. I think we’re going to compete every game.
“It’s nice having numbers. We’ve all improved. (The linemen) are all bigger and more experienced, and getting our technique down. It should be a fun season.”
Senior John Ausdemore (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) takes over at quarterback. He’ll be backed up by sophomore Luke Robbins (5-10, 175).
“I think we can put up points as long as we stay disciplined,” Garcia said. “(Ausdemore) was here last year. He’s been working hard (with quarterbacks coach Micah Audiss). Once he learned the offense he’s been on top of everything and shown to be a good leader, too.”
The Trojans have a quick pair of running backs in Willis (5-11, 190) and senior Caleb Cathey (5-8, 165). Cathey played on the line last year.
Seniors Ethan Sumpter (5-10, 163), Wesley McWhorter (5-9, 185) and junior Alex Metianu (5-7, 130) are among a talented receiving corps. Douglas will have good size up front with junior center Luke Linville (5-8, 225), senior guard Caden Harris (6-1, 330), junior guard Eli Knight (6-0, 230), junior tackle Kylar Middleton (6-2, 230) and Wierichs (5-11, 195).
“I feel like we’re going to be better (offensively) than last year,” Willis said. “Everybody has gotten stronger.”
Defensively, Garcia said Douglas will use 3-4-4 and 3-3-5 alignments.
The Trojans should be solid at linebacker with Baker and McWhorter on the inside and Willis and Cathey on the outside. Knight at nosetackle, and Wierichs and Middleton at ends will be down linemen.
The speedy secondary includes Metianu and Sumpter at cornerbacks, senior Kahiki Nielsen (6-1, 160) at strong safety and junior Bryson Baird (5-7, 150) at free safety. Metianu and Baird were members of Douglas’ state fourth-place 4x100-meter relay team in track last spring.
“Hopefully we can bring pressure and rush offenses into things they don’t want to do,” Garcia said. “Being active up front with speed will be good.”
The Trojans face a nine-league SD3 schedule, beginning with difficult road games at Cascade Christian and S.U. Douglas’ home opener is Sept. 16 against Sutherlin.
“It’s going to be a test with the way our season starts with two big games, but the kids are looking forward to it,” Garcia said. “They feel like they’re ready to compete with the likes of the private schools and South Umpqua.”
