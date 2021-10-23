BROOKINGS — Douglas dropped a 26-8 decision to Brookings-Harbor on Saturday afternoon in a nonleague football game.
The Trojans (0-5), who are playing an independent schedule this season, fell to 0-5 overall. Douglas is scheduled to play St. Mary's next Friday at Sutherlin High School.
