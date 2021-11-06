MERRILL — Camas Valley ended its football season on Saturday with a 38-0 loss to fourth-seeded Lost River in a first-round game of the Class 1A eight-man playoffs.
The No. 13 Hornets finished 2-7 overall. No details from the game were available at press time.
The Raiders (9-1) will host No. 5 Waldport (8-1), a 72-30 winner over No. 12 Elgin, in the quarterfinals next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.